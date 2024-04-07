India vs Australia hockey Test series: Kookaburras win 4-2 despite India's resurgent effort

Australia proved how good they are by defeating India 4-2 in the second match of the five-Test hockey series against India, on Sunday, April 7.

After a lackadaisical effort on Saturday, the Indian team looked far better in this match. They were greatly boosted by the return of their most vital player - Hardik Singh - to the team.

The impact of Hardik was immediately visible as he helped his team move the ball around more effectively. Unlike the previous match, the Indian team started the second Test more energetically. Both sides forayed deep into each other's territory and promised an exciting contest.

However, Australia were still ahead of India in winning penalty corners and converted one of them into a goal in the sixth minute. Jeremy Hayward opened the scoring for the home team.

India managed to earn a penalty corner themselves in the ninth minute and Jugraj Singh ensured that his team didn't wait as long as Saturday for their first goal.

As has been the case in the recent past, the Indian team depended heavily on overhead passes through the midfield and beyond. However, the team still seems to be lacking a bit in link-up play and trapping. This prevents them from moving the ball as smoothly as possible on the field.

The second quarter saw the Australians dominate possession. But the Indian defense had a great day. They kept denying Australia despite their numerous forays into the circle.

The defending team of Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, assisted by other members of the side falling back, kept Australia at bay.

Then, in the final minute of the first half, India managed another penalty corner and this time, captain Harmanpreet Singh took matters into his own hands. He unleashed a rasping drag flick to give India a surprising lead.

Australia thunder back in third quarter to stun India

Australian players celebrate a goal in the series against India

The third quarter witnessed an odd sequence of play. The Australian team, which dominated the second quarter, suddenly seemed stretched. This allowed India to have several pathways on the field to push the ball forward.

One would have thought this is a good sign for the visitors. But a stroke of bad luck changed the course of the match. An overhead pass from Australia into the circle was intercepted by Jarmanpreet Singh. However, the referee adjudged the Indian defender to be encroaching upon the Australian player behind him and awarded a PC.

Jeremy Hayward was up to the task again and scored his and his team's second goal, the equalizer, in the 34th minute.

India were still looking good and the man providing them with an advantage was Hardik. His brilliant skills and astute play meant that the visiting team looked very much equal to the challenge.

Unfortunately, a weak defensive effort cost India another goal. Matt Dawson, playing his 200th game, drilled a long pass from near the center-line into the circle. It was deflected by two players, Jacob Anderson being the second, into the goal. Australia now led 3-2 in the 42nd minute.

Indian players have often been criticized for holding onto the ball and looking for individual brilliance more than a team effort. Today was a day where one wished some of that individual skill had come into play more, especially when the fourth goal was scored.

Hardik offloaded the ball in the Australian half back to his defenders. The Australian forwards started pushing up and pressurizing the Indian defenders who kept falling backwards. Eventually, the turnover was effected and the Kookaburras charged into the Indian circle.

There, an airborne ball was 'pulled', to quote cricketing terminology, into the net by Nathan Ephraums. If only the Indian defenders were able to win the one-on-one battles that Indians are supposed to be so good at, this would not have happened.

The goal in the last minute of the third quarter gave Australia a 4-2 lead. Another penalty corner came their way in the dying seconds of the same quarter but the shot went wide.

The last quarter was rather uneventful. Australia now looked to play in a containing manner. The Indian forwards were lackluster today. Akashdeep Singh was back into the team but hardly got on the ball. Mandeep Singh once again struggled to assert himself. Others too didn't have a day to remember.

There were more opportunities for the forwards today but they seemed easily overpowered by the Aussies. In the end, a 4-2 result was a fair summation of the game.