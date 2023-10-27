India vs Pakistan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India plays a thrilling draw against arch-rivals Pakistan

Defending champions India played a thrilling 3-3 draw against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 on Friday.

It was a fascinating game of hockey as both sides gave it their all to win the game. However, both sides had to share the points at the full-time whistle as the Indian lads came back from behind twice to draw the game.

Amandeep Lakra, Aditya Arjun Lalage, and Uttam Singh scored goals for India, while Arbaz Ahmad (twice) and Abdul Shahid scored for Pakistan.

The game began with end-to-end action as both teams searched for the opening goal. India finally managed to break the deadlock in the 30th minute as Amandeep Lakra found the back of the net.

However, Pakistan scored an equalizer immediately in the second half courtesy of Arbaz Ahmed through a penalty-corner conversion.

Pakistan then piled up the pressure on the Indian defence and found another goal in the 49th minute. The skipper, Abdul Shahid struck past the Indian goalie in a brilliant fashion.

India mounted a comeback to deny Pakistan victory in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023

India then pressed for the equalizer and they succeeded in the 56th minute as Aditya Arun Lalage scored from a penalty corner rebound. However, India's happiness didn't live long as Arbaz Ahmed converted another penalty corner in the 58th minute to give Pakistan the lead for the second time in the match.

The game looked done and dusted for India with only two minutes left on the clock. However, that wasn't it as Uttam scored a wonderful field goal to break Pakistan's hearts.

India will now face the hosts Malaysia, while Pakistan will square off against New Zealand on Saturday in their respective next fixtures of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023.