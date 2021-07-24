India women's Olympic hockey points table: Pool A and Pool B full standings

Olympics 2021 is underway in Tokyo. India's men's hockey team started their campaign with a stunning win over the Kiwis. The women's team, however, could not replicate the men's success as they were defeated 5-1 by the mighty Dutch team.

The Netherlands got off to a flying start as they scored in the opening six minutes of the match. The Indians equalized minutes later to make it 1-1. In the second half, Netherlands showed their true potential, scoring four stunning goals to clinch a 5-1 win over the Indians. In another Pool A fixture, Ireland got the better of the South African team to register a 2-0 win. At the end of today's fixture, here's a look at the points table.

Olympics 2021: Hockey points table at the end of Day 1

Pool A

# 1 Netherlands - 3 points

The Dutch team scored five goals past the Indians to take an early lead in the points table.

# 2 Ireland - 3 points

The Irish team started their campaign with a 2-0 win over South Africa. They are placed second on the table on the basis of the goal difference.

The perfect start, an #OlympicGames debut to remember for @IreWomenHockey as @roisinupton and @sarah_torrans score the vital goals in a 2-0 victory!



Roll on Monday morning, 2am vs the Dutch (who beat India 5-1)#HockeyInvites #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/JUpl4ebENN — Hockey Ireland (@irishhockey) July 24, 2021

# 3 South Africa - 0 points

South Africa were unable to score against the Irish team. They will next play against the strong Great Britain.

# 4 India - 0 points

India came back from a goal down to equalize against the Netherlands. However, they were out of answers in the second half, as the Dutch netted four goals past them. The match ended in a 5-1 win for the Dutch team.

# 5 Great Britain - 0 points

[Germany vs Great Britain scheduled for July 25]

The 2016 Olympic winners will look to get off to a winning start. They will face a tough German side in their opening match on July 25.

# 6 Germany - 0 points

[Germany vs Great Britain scheduled for July 25]

Germany will face the mighty Great Britain in their opening match in Pool A.

Pool B

Pool B opening matches are scheduled for July 25. The fixtures are:

Argentina vs New Zealand

Australia vs Spain

China vs Japan

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by SANJAY K K