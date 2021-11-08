Indian hockey junior team learning a lot from senior team, says goalkeeper Pawan

The Indian junior men's hockey team is busy applying finishing touches to its long and intense training camp as it looks to defend its Junior Hockey World Cup crown on home territory.

Entering the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup, the hosts will meet Canada in their first game followed by matches against France and Poland. The Indian junior men's team has been grouped in Pool B in the World Cup.

The team has been honing its skills at the Sports Authority of India Center in Bengaluru, alongside the Indian senior men’s hockey team in the national camp.

Ahead of their title defense, the Indian junior men's hockey team goalkeeper Pawan told Hockey India that training alongside the Indian senior hockey team has been an invaluable opportunity for him. The goalkeeper said that by staying with the senior team, it helps him and the team to learn and gain confidence.

“The senior team has just returned from the Tokyo Olympics with a medal, so we get to learn a lot when the senior players share their experience with us," he said. "Moreover, when we train with them or compete against them in training, it is an amazing opportunity for us to learn from players who are playing at such a high level."

Pawan stressed that training with the Olympic bronze medalists has further motivated the team to win a medal at the upcoming World Cup.

"It also gives us a lot of confidence and motivation to do well, as we want to earn a medal in the World Cup just like the senior men's hockey team did in the Olympics," he said. "It is wonderful to work with chief coach Graham Reid as well, by working on some very innovative training drills.”

"We are particularly working on developing our fitness and stick work" - Pawan

Pawan also spoke about how they are looking to work through the final stages of their preparations before the marquee event. The team has been focusing on developing its fitness and stickwork ahead of the competition.

“We have been working extremely hard in training camp here in SAI Bengaluru for the last five months as we prepare for the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup," he said. "Our focus for the entire period has been on this competition and we are really eager to do well this time.

"Our preparation has been going really well as we are particularly working on developing our fitness and stick work," he added. "We have been working well together as a group, and in these final few weeks our focus is on applying the finishing touches to our long and intense preparation."

