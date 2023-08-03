Indian Hockey Team coach Craig Fulton opens up about Asian Games squad selection

India is all set to host the seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai. Ahead of the tournament, the Indian hockey chief coach Craig Fulton attended a press conference, where he opened up about the squad and the team selection process for the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

Fulton was asked about how the current Champions Trophy team is missing out on a few players. He assured that everyone is still part of the group and that the final team for the Asian Games would be decided based on their recent performances.

Notably, India is entering into the tournament after a tour to Spain, where the team finished third by defeating the Netherlands in the 3rd/4th place playoff.

"Everyone is still a part of the group," said Fulton. "A few selection decisions were made for the FIH Pro League prior to my appointment, and then with the time I had, I picked and working with the current team. It is still a huge amount of experienced players and providing opportunities to everyone is going to be difficult. Now, we have a squad of 25, and the final squad will be selected from this."

The Indian head coach also mentioned that the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, will be useful in picking the perfect squad for the Asian Games.

"We want to win every match ahead of the Asian Games": Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh

The Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh stressed the importance of the Asian Champions Trophy and how this tournament would be a good preparatory test ahead of the Asian Games in China. He also mentioned that the tournament would help India to identify where the team stands ahead of the Asian Games.

"In tournaments like these, no team can be taken lightly. We are looking forward to these matches and seeing where we stand when we play Asian teams. Of course, we want to win every match and perform well here ahead of the Asian Games," he said.

Adding to Harmanpreet Singh's answers, Indian coach Craig Fulton said that Asian Champions Trophy is an ideal platform to know other teams' strategies. He also thinks it will be the ultimate test of the Indian players to execute the roles assigned to them.

"It is great that we are getting to play these matches ahead of the Asian Games. It gives us the ideal platform to study the other teams and also see how players excel in the roles they have been assigned to execute. We had some very good matches in Spain and a good training block before that in Bengaluru. I am excited and looking forward to the matches here," the Indian coach said.

Indian hockey team, the three-time champions, will kick off their Asian Champions Trophy campaign on August 3 against China in the final match of Day 1.