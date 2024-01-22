Indian men's hockey team placed in group of death for Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian men's hockey team have been placed in the group of death for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The participants have been allocated their respective groups based on current FIH World Rankings (as of January 21, 2024).

The other participants in India's group are: Defending Olympic champions Belgium, 2016 Rio Gold medalists Argentina, 2004 Olympic winners Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The Manpreet Singh-led Indian side won Bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Games. They earned a direct ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning Gold at the 2023 Asian Games with Harmanpreet as captain.

Expand Tweet

Twelve nations will take part in the quadrennial event in the French capital. It will feature two pools comprising six teams each. The Indian men's hockey team are the only Asian side to have qualified for the Paris Olympic Field Hockey event.

Arch rivals Pakistan lost out on a place after being narrowly defeated by New Zealand (2-3) in the bronze-medal match of the Olympic Qualifiers on January 21.

Expand Tweet

India have been placed in pool A. Meanwhile, Pool A boasts of a couple of two-time gold medalists. The Netherlands, who won successive gold medals in 1996 and 2000, are paired with Germany, who won the Olympic Field Hockey event in 2008 and 2012. Great Britain, Spain, hosts France and South Africa are other teams in Pool A.

How is the Indian men's hockey team currently ranked as per the FIH?

The Indians are currently ranked third as per the FIH

As per the FIH, the participating teams ranked 1st, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th and 12th have been placed in Pool A while those ranked 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 7th, 10th and 11th have made it to Pool B.

As far as the overall FIH rankings are concerned, the Netherlands are currently the top side in men's hockey with the Belgians in second place. The Indian men's hockey team are in third place followed by Germany and England.

Expand Tweet

Australia, who finished 7th in the FIH Pro League last year, also failed to win a medal at the 2023 FIH Men's World Cup. The Kookaburras are currently ranked sixth in the world followed by Argentina and Spain. France is ranked ninth while New Zealand Black Sticks are tenth.

Ireland is 11th on the ranking ladder followed by the Koreans (who did not qualify) in 12th place. South Africa is ranked 14th as per the FIH.

The Indian men's hockey team are historically the most successful team in the Field Hockey event, having won a record eight gold medals. However, they have failed to win Gold since finishing atop the podium at Moscow 1980.

The Paris Games begin on July 26 with the Field Hockey event starting a date later at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir.