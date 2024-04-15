Indian Men's Hockey Team slips to sixth position in FIH Rankings 

Indian men’s hockey team slipped to the sixth position in the latest FIH Rankings after suffering a whitewash Down Under against Australia in the five-match Test series.

Team India has suffered seven consecutive losses against The Kookaburras this year, including two defeats in the FIH Pro League 2023-24, conceding 28 goals and scoring only 13.

Unfortunately, the defeat in the last match of the five-match Test series cost Team India FIH ranking points, slipping out of the world’s top five rankings. Indian team suffered a 2-3 defeat against Australia in the series' final game.

The Indian side started the year in the third spot in the rankings. However, their mixed show at the FIH Pro League during the Indian leg pushed them down to the fourth spot. Indian team suffered defeats against Australia twice and the Netherlands in the Pro League in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela.

It’s important to note that Australia started off the Test series with the FIH ranking below the Indian team. However, after winning the five-match series quite comprehensively (5-0), the Kookaburras ascended to the third rank with 2906 points.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian side would be aiming to get back to their best during the European Leg of the FIH Pro League in May 2024. The Netherlands continues to lead the men's team rankings with 3161 points while Belgium is ranked second in the standings.

Having qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024, Team India has a daunting task ahead of them in order to improve their eight gold medals tally at the Summer Games.

Indian women’s team ranked ninth in FIH Rankings

Moving to the women’s rankings, the Indian women's hockey team is in ninth position. They slipped from the sixth to the eighth rank at the end of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi, failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Furthermore, they were outperformed in the home leg of the FIH Pro League and slipped to the ninth spot in the standings. Nevertheless, Harendra Singh’s appointment as the team’s new coach will help the side enhance their performance in the second leg of the FIH Pro League in May.