Indian men's team goes down 1-3 to Spain in Hockey Pro League opener in Bhubaneswar

The Indian men's hockey team made a disappointing start to their Hockey Pro League campaign with a 1-3 defeat to Spain in Bhubaneswar on Saturday (February 15).

Ad

Krishan Pathak came up with a few magnificent saves even as Sukhjeet Singh gave India the lead in the second quarter. Max Caldas' team levelled things up a couple of minutes before half-time thanks to Borja Lacalle.

Ignacio Cobos produced a goal off a penalty corner which failed to be trapped properly before Bruno Avila scored Spain's third goal off another short corner in the final quarter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Indians won a penalty corner as early as the second minute. Jugraj Singh's drag flick appeared to strike Gerard Clapes' foot but there was no appeal from the Indians or a whistle from the umpire.

A scorching run from Lalit Upadhyay in the 13th minute failed to come off as planned after the striker from Uttar Pradesh failed to strike the target.

Krishan Pathak pulled off a vital save in the 18th minute after an unmarked Jose Basterra picked up an opportunistic pass at the goalmouth. A tomahawk from Abhishek missed the goal from a narrow-angle in the 21st minute of an intense Hockey Pro League encounter.

Ad

Sukhjeet Singh opened the scoring with a spectacular tomahawk off an angled ball in the 25th minute.

Harmanpreet Singh's drag flick was run down twice after the Indians earned three back-to-back penalty corners, with the Indian captain shooting wide the third time round in the 26th minute.

A defensive lapse by the Indians allowed Borja Lacalle all the time in the world to tap one in from close range in the 28th minute after both Sukhjeet and Abhishek had chances to score.

Ad

The Red Sticks won a penalty corner in the 33rd minute. Bruno Avila missed the target completely. Xavier Gispert's goal in the 36th minute was overturned as the ball came off his foot.

A flurry of penalty corners came Spain's way late in the third quarter. A sloppy stop offset the Indian defense as it appeared that the corner had been wasted. Ignacio Cobos, though, managed to slot one past Krishan Pathak in the 38th minute after the ball was kept in play by the Spaniards.

Ad

Suraj Karkera, who replaced Pathak, stopped an attempt from Basterra which came off a speedy counterattack that followed an unsuccessful Indian penalty corner effort in the 49th minute.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brono Avila scored Spain's third goal off a penalty corner in the 56th minute even as Suraj Karkera was furious at himself for not being able to stop a drag flick which came straight at him with a slight deflection.

Olympic champions Netherlands lead Hockey Pro League points table

Jeroen Delmee is all smiles in the Netherlands - Germany game at the FIH Hockey Pro League. - Source: Getty

The Dutch men's team are on top of the FIH Hockey Pro League standings with 14 points from eight matches. The Paris gold medalists won two of their games thus far with two losses and four draws. Interestingly, however, Jeroen Delmee's team have won all four of their shootouts, thus bagging four vital bonus points.

Ad

England are second with 11 points from four games while Belgium have eight from four. Argentina are in the fourth spot with six points while Australia and Spain both have five.

Germany have four points from as many games while Ireland have a sole point thus far in the Men's FIH Hockey Pro League.

The Indians will take on Spain again at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday (February 16).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback