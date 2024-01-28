Indian women’s hockey team defender Deep Grace Ekka announces international retirement

Indian women's hockey team star defender Deep Grace Ekka announced her retirement from international hockey on Saturday, January 27. She represented India in two Olympic Games during her international career.

Deep Grace Ekka made her debut for India in 2011 and played 268 international matches for the nation before hanging up her boots. The 29-year-old defender scored 24 goals for India during her stint with the national team.

The Arjuna Awardee will continue to ply her trade for Railways in the national competitions. She also represented Hockey Odisha during her senior career before joining Railways.

The former Indian international took to social media to announce her retirement. She wrote on Instagram:

“It is with immense gratitude and humility that I officially announce my retirement from International Hockey today. The journey from 2011 to 2023 has been the highlight of my life, and I am deeply honoured to have represented India at the pinnacle of the sport.”

She added:

"To my teammates, coaches, mentors, and the entire support staff – your presence has been nothing short of a privilege. I am grateful for your instrumental role in transforming my aspirations into reality. A heartfelt acknowledgment goes to the passionate hockey fans who stood by me during the highs and lows. Your unwavering support has been my constant motivation."

How many medals has Deep Grace Ekka with the Indian national team?

Deep Grace Ekka has won 13 medals with the Indian national team. She won a silver medal in the Asian Games 2018, and a couple of bronze medals- in the Asian Games 2014 and Asian Games 2022.

The 29-year-old won a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a gold medal at the 2022 FIH Nations Cup. The Indian defender also clinched the bronze medal at the 2013 Junior World Cup.

The Arjuna Awardee won bronze medals at the 2013 Asia Cup, 2022 Asia Cup, and also a gold medal at the 2017 Asia Cup.

Deep Grace Ekka has won four medals at the Asian Champions Trophy with India. She won silver medals at the 2013 and 2018 editions and also clinched gold medals in the 2016 edition and the recently concluded 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi.