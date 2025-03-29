Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025 to be held in Chennai & Madurai from November 28

Hockey India announced on Friday (March 28) that the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025 will take place in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 18.

Twenty four teams will compete in the two-week long tournament across two cities in Tamil Nadu. The inaugural edition of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup was a 12-team affair. They increased the event to 16 teams from the 2001 edition onwards.

Chennai previously hosted the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023, where the hosts emerged victorious. Meanwhile, Madurai will be hosting its maiden international hockey event.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey was quoted as saying in the press release:

“With 24 teams playing the Junior World Cup this time, we will have the event in two cities - Chennai and Madurai. While Chennai has hosted the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023, Madurai will be hosting an international event of this magnitude for the first time.”

The upcoming FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup will be the third time the event will be hosted in India. The Asian nation hosted the 2016 edition in Lucknow and the 2021 edition in Bhubaneshwar.

Germany is the most successful team in the history of the competition with seven titles. They won the previous edition of the tournament beating France 2-1 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

How many times has India won the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup?

India has won two FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup titles over the years. They won their maiden World Cup title in 2001 beating Argentina 6-1. The Junior Colts bagged their second title, beating Belgium 2-1 in the 2016 edition of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup.

They have finished as the runners-up once in 1997 and secured fourth place thrice (2005, 2021, and 2023).

