Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha bag medals in hockey

Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Haryana won two medals each at the hockey competition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai.

Odisha squared off against Madhya Pradesh in the Men's hockey event final. Pratap Toppo (7' & 18') led the attack for Odisha with a couple of goals. Karan Lakra found the back of the net in the 28th minute to make it 3-0.

Rohit Kullu scored a goal in the 51st minute to hand Odisha a comfortable 4-0 victory in the final. Odisha won the gold medal, while Madhya Pradesh had to settle with the silver.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand took on Haryana in a bid for the bronze medal. Prikshit Panchal opened the scoring for Haryana in the second minute. However, their lead was snapped when Jharkhand skipper Guria Sukhnath scored a goal in the 19th minute.

Haryana's Amit Khasa scored a goal in the dying minutes of the first half to ensure his side was back in the lead at half-time. Sachin (36' & 48') scored a brace in the second half and captain Sunil Maan struck in the 56th minute to ensure Haryana a convincing 5-1 victory.

The Sunil Maan-led side won the bronze medal, while the Guria Sukhnath-led team had a disappointing finish to their campaign.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Ishika guides Haryana to gold in women's event

Haryana won the gold medal in the women's hockey event, defeating Madhya Pradesh 1-0 in the final. Ishika scored the lone goal of the match in the 52nd minute as Madhya Pradesh settled for a silver medal.

Odisha were up against Mizoram in the third-place match of the women's event. Karuna Minz (8'), Kujur Supriya (26' & 40), and Bahala Surekha (30') were the goal scorers for Odisha, while Vanlalhriatpuii (5') Lalthantluangi (29'), and Lalrinpuii (59') were on the score sheet for Mizoram.

Odisha won the match 4-3 and took home the bronze medal, leaving Mizoram empty-handed.

