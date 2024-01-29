Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India dominate Jamaica 13-0 in group stage fixture

India defeated Jamaica 13-0 in their final group stage fixture of the Men's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman, on Monday (January 29).

Maninder Singh opened the scoring for India with a couple of goals in the second minute. Indian junior hockey team captain Uttam Singh and Manjeet scored a goal each in the fifth minute to guide India to a 4-0 lead in the encounter.

Pawan Rajbhar found the back of the net in the ninth minute, while Gurjot Singh put one past the Jamaican goalkeeper in the 14th minute to ensure India finished the first half with a string 6-0 lead.

Mohammed Raheel scored a goal in the opening minute of the second half for India. He scored another goal in the 27th minute, while Manjeet (24') got his name on the scoresheet once again.

Mandeep Mor scored a brace for the Indian side, finding the back of the net in the 23rd and 27th minutes. Maninder Singh (28' & 29') also scored a couple of goals more to guide India to a convincing 13-0 victory against Jamaica.

They scored six goals in the first half and seven in the second half, with Maninder Singh leading from the front with a double brace. Manjeet, Mandeep Mor, and Mohammed Raheel contributed to the team's success with a couple of goals each. Meanwhile, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Pawan Rajbhar played supporting roles for India with a goal apiece.

Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India to face the Netherlands in quarter-finals

The Indian team will lock horns with the Netherlands in their quarter-final fixture of the Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (January 30) at 9:30 am IST.

