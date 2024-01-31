Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India finish 5th following 6-4 victory over Egypt

India finished fifth in the Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 following a 6-4 victory over Egypt in the 5th- 6th place on Wednesday, January 31, in Buenos Aires.

Mohammed Raheel and Pawan Rajbhar scored inside eight minutes to give India a 2-0 lead. Maninder Singh (10'), Mandeep Mor (11') and Uttam Singh (13') also got on the scoresheet as the team led 5-0.

Amr Sayed reduced arreras in the 14th minute before completing his brace in the 19th. Meanwhile, Maninder Singh also completed his brace by scoring in the 23rd minute off a challenge goal.

Mostafa Ragab (23') and Karim Atef (24') scored for Egypt, but it was not enough, as they lost the 10-goal thriller by two goals.

Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: Where did each team finish in the tournament?

Fiji won their game 4-2 against Jamaica, while the United States beat Nigeria 10-9 in a thrilling encounter. Australia beat rivals New Zealand 6-4, while Pakistan thrashed Switzerland 10-1 to finish ninth in the competition.

Kenya finished seventh following a 7-5 win over Trinidad & Tobago, while Egypt finished sixth, losing 6-4 to India.

The top-four teams are not decided yet, as the 3rd-place match and the final are still underway. Hosts Oman will take on Poland in the third-place encounter, while the Netherlands will face Malaysia in the summit clash of the Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 204.

5th Place - India

6th Place - Egypt

7th Place - Kenya

8th Place - Trinidad & Tobago

9th Place - Pakistan

10th Place - Switzerland

11th Place - Australia

12th Place - New Zealand

13th Place - United States

14th Place - Nigeria

15th Place - Fiji

16th Place - Jamaica

