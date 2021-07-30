Men's Olympic hockey Quarterfinals draw revealed, India to face Great Britain

India will lock horns with Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics men's hockey tournament. The Indians finished second in Pool A, recording four wins in their five matches.

India opened their campaign on a winning note against New Zealand. However, the Australians crushed them 7-1 in the next match. The Indian team showed character and bounced back in style, defeating Argentina, Spain and Japan in consecutive games to book themselves a spot in the next round.

Apart from India, Australia, Argentina and Spain have qualified for the last eight from Group A while New Zealand and hosts Japan failed to make the cut.

Here is how the Men's #Hockey pools look after all the matches. #Tokyo2020



Quarter-finals will be played on 1st August 2021.



Schedule out soon! pic.twitter.com/6yXGZiqGQ6 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Belgium, Great Britain, The Netherlands and Germany qualified from the other group. Belgium will face Spain in the quarterfinals, while reigning Olympic champions Argentina will square off against Germany. Group A table-toppers Australia will lock horns with the Netherlands for a spot in the semifinals.

Men’s Hockey Quarter Finals at Tokyo:

Australia vs Holland

India vs GBR

Argentina vs Germany

Spain vs Belgium — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 30, 2021

India have the momentum on their side after registering a hat-trick of victories in the group stage

The Indian men's hockey team lost to Belgium in the quarterfinals of the Rio Olympics 2016. However, they have performed much better in the group stage this year. In 2016, India could win only two of their five games and finished fourth in the group, but in Tokyo, they have recorded four victories and attained second position in Group A.

Great Britain did not make it to the quarterfinals of the men's hockey competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, in Tokyo, they secured a spot in the last eight by recording two wins, two draws and a defeat in their five group matches. It will be exciting to see which team qualifies for the semifinals.

