Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship: Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha register wins on Day 5

Five matches were played on Day 5 of the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on November 21, Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh Hockey took on Hockey Haryana in the opening match of the day. The latter were 4-0 up at half-time, with a couple of goals in each quarter. They scored three goals in the third quarter and added six goals to their tally in the final quarter.

Sanjay scored four goals for Haryana, while Kohinoorpreet Singh scored a hat-trick. Moreover, Rajant and Deepak found the back of the net a couple of times each.

Karthik Yadav was the only goal-scorer for Chhattisgarh as they lost the Pool A match 1-13.

Meanwhile, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Maharashtra 4-2 in a Pool D match. Jugraj Singh, captain Harmanpreet Singh, Simarjeet Singh and Dilpreet Singh scored a goal each for Punjab.

Maharashtra captain Yuvraj Walmiki scored a couple of field goals for his side. However, that wasn't enough for his team to bag three points.

Kerala Hockey and Hockey Rajasthan played the first draw of the 13th Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship. The match ended in a 2-2 stalemate, with Akhtar Shoyab converting two penalty corners in the third quarter for Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Sadhik TK scored the opening goal of the match for Kerala in the 12th minute, while Abhinav C found the back of the net in the final quarter to ensure Kerala splits points with their opponent.

Later in the day, Le Puducherry Hockey squared off against Uttar Pradesh Hockey in a Pool G encounter. Sunil Yadav, Manish Yadav and Faraz Mohd got their names on the scoresheet for UP.

T Arun Kumar scored a brace for Le Puducherry Hockey in the 46th and 55th minute to reduce the margin of defeat.

In the final match of the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha beat Delhi Hockey 8-1. The top performers for Odisha were captain Amit Rohidas, who scored a hat-trick, and Ashis Kumar Topoo who scored a couple.

National Men's Hockey Championship 2023: Day 6 Fixtures (November 212, 2023)

Here is the schedule for Day 6 of the National Men's Hockey Championship 2023:

Pool A - Hockey Gujarat vs Chhattisgarh Hockey, 7:00 am

Pool C - Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey vs Hockey Bihar, 8:45 am

Pool E - Hockey Bengal vs Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, 10:30 am

Pool F - Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Jharkhand, 14:00 pm

Pool H - Telengana Hockey vs Hockey Arunachal, 15:30 pm

(All matches will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai)

ASLO READ | 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023: Full Schedule, match timings and live streaming details