Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship: Manipur, Karnataka win big on Day 4; Tripura forfeit, lose 5-0

Five matches were played on Day 4 of the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on November 20, Monday.

Hockey Bihar took on Hockey Karnataka in the opening match of the day. The latter thrashed Bihar, winning the match 12-1. Raheel Mouseen Mohammed, Harish Mutgar, Abharan Sudev B and Chetan Mallappa Karisiri scored a couple of goals each.

Meanwhile, Hockey Tripura forfeited their Pool D match against Hockey Uttarakhand and lost 0-5.

In the third match, Manipur Hockey registered a convincing victory over Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, defeating them 15-1. Captain Chinglensana Singh, Ibungo Konjengbam Singh, Ganendrajit Ningombam and Dhananjoy Moirangthem Meetei scored two goals apiece.

Veteran Indian player Nilakanta Sharma also found the back of the net once in the 39th minute. They were leading 5-0 at the end of the first quarter and added three more goals to their tally in the second quarter.

Manipur scored five goals in the third quarter and a couple in the final quarter to register a facile victory over their opponent.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh lost to Hockey Bengal in the fourth match of the day. Santosh Baxla opened the scoring for Bengal in the 20th minute. However, Akshay Dubey converted a penalty corner in the 31st minute to level the scores.

Rajendra Oram (38') and Amon Mishra Tikrey (48') scored a goal each to ensure their side a victory at the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship.

The final contest on Day 4 saw Hockey Andhra Pradesh (HAP) beat Goans Hockey 3-1. HAP player Galla Siva Pramod scored a goal in the eighth minute of the game. However, they lost their lead when Shubham Sharma found the back of the net in the 28th minute.

Kumar Ragipati Sandeep and Puchalapalli Santha Kumar scored a field goal each in the 36th and 57th minute, respectively to ensure a 3-1 victory for the South Indian side.

National Men's Hockey Championship 2023: Day 5 Fixtures (November 21, 2023)

Here is the schedule for Day 5 of the National Men's Hockey Championship 2023:

Pool A - Chhattisgarh Hockey vs Hockey Haryana, 7:00 am

Pool D - Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Maharashtra, 8:45 am

Pool G - Kerala Hockey vs Hockey Rajasthan, 10:30 am

Pool G - Le Puducherry Hockey vs Uttar Pradesh Hockey, 14:00 pm

Pool H - Hockey Association of Odisha vs Delhi Hockey, 15:30 pm

(All matches will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai)

