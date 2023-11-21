Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 4

Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Bihar 12-1 in a Pool C encounter to continue their dominance in the Hockey Men's National Championship on Monday. With a victory over Bihar, Karnataka have booked a berth in the quarter-final round of the tournament.

They are atop the Pool C standings with six points from a couple of games. Meanwhile, the other two teams are yet to open their account in the ongoing edition of the Hockey Men's National Championship. They will play each other on Wednesday (November 22) in a dead rubber.

Pool C Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 HOCKEY KARNATAKA 2 2 0 0 17 1 16 6 2 DADAR & NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN & DIU HOCKEY 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0 3 HOCKEY BIHAR 1 0 0 1 1 12 -11 0

Hockey Uttarakhand received a walkover as Tripura Hockey didn't turn up for the game. The former were awarded a 5-0 victory and moved to the third position in the table. Meanwhile, Tripura Hockey have slipped to the last position in the Pool D points table, having missed both their matches.

Pool D Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 HOCKEY MAHARASHTRA 1 1 0 0 22 0 22 3 2 HOCKEY PUNJAB 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3 3 HOCKEY UTTARAKHAND 2 1 0 1 5 22 -17 3 4 TRIPURA HOCKEY 2 0 0 2 0 10 -10 0

Two Pool E matches took place on Day 4 of the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship in Chennai. Manipur Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 15-1 to extend their winning run in the competition. They are placed atop the Pool E standings with six points.

Meanwhile, Hockey Bengal beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh in another Pool E contest. The former are placed third in the standings with three points.

Madhya Pradesh, having lost both their matches, crashed out of the tournament. Jammu & Kashmir still have a chance to make it to the quarter-final despite losing their opening match.

Pool E Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 MANIPUR HOCKEY 2 2 0 0 22 3 19 6 2 HOCKEY BENGAL 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 3 HOCKEY MADHYA PRADESH 2 0 0 2 3 10 -7 0 4 HOCKEY JAMMU & KASHMIR 1 0 0 1 1 15 -14 0

Hockey Andhra Pradesh took on Goans Hockey in a Pool F match on Monday (November 22). The former defeated Goa 3-1 to move to the third position in the standings. Meanwhile, Goa slipped down to the last position and crashed out of the competition with a couple of losses.

Pool F Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 HOCKEY JHARKHAND 1 1 0 0 10 3 7 3 2 HOCKEY CHANDIGARH 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 3 3 HOCKEY ANDHRA PRADESH 2 1 0 1 6 11 -5 3 4 GOANS HOCKEY 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0

National Men's Hockey Championship 2023: Day 4 Results (November 20)

Pool C - Hockey Bihar lost to Hockey Karnataka 1-12

Pool D - Hockey Uttarakhand beat Tripura Hockey 5-0 (Walkover)

Pool E - Hockey Jammu & Kashmir lost to Hockey Manipur 1-15

Pool E - Hockey Madhya Pradesh lost to Hockey Bengal 1-3

Pool F - Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Goans Hockey 3-1

READ | 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023: Full Schedule, match timings and live streaming details