Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 5

Hockey Haryana continued its dominance in Pool A of the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship 2023. They defeated Chhatisgarh Hockey 13-1 on Day 5 to book a berth in the quarter-final.

Haryana are placed atop the Pool A standings with six points and a goal difference of 33. Chhattisgarh are placed second, losing their season opener by 12 goals.

Pool A Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 HOCKEY HARYANA 2 2 0 0 35 2 33 6 2 CHHATTISGARH HOCKEY 1 0 0 1 1 13 -12 0 3 HOCKEY GUJARAT 1 0 0 1 1 22 -21 0

Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Maharashtra 4-2 to move atop the Pool D standings with six points. Meanwhile, Maharashtra have slipped to the second position with three points and a goal difference of 20.

Uttarakhand and Tripura are placed third and fourth, respectively, in the standings.

Pool D Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 HOCKEY PUNJAB 2 2 0 0 9 2 7 6 2 HOCKEY MAHARASHTRA 2 1 0 1 24 4 20 3 3 HOCKEY UTTARAKHAND 2 1 0 1 5 22 -17 3 4 TRIPURA HOCKEY 2 0 0 2 0 10 -10 0

Two Pool G matches were played on Day 5 of the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship 2023 in Chennai. The match between Kerala Hockey and Hockey Rajasthan ended in a 2-2 draw.

Rajasthan are placed third with one point and a goal difference of -1. Kerala are languishing at the bottom of the standings with a goal difference of -12.

In another Pool G contest, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Le Puducherry Hockey 3-2. The former are placed first in the standings with six points, while Puducherry are second with three points.

Pool G Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 UTTAR PRADESH HOCKEY 2 2 0 0 16 3 13 6 2 LE PUDUCHERRY HOCKEY 2 1 0 1 6 6 0 3 3 HOCKEY RAJASTHAN 2 0 1 1 5 6 -1 1 4 KERALA HOCKEY 2 0 1 1 3 15 -12 1

The Hockey Association of Odisha squared off against Delhi Hockey in the final match on Day 5 in Chennai.

Odisha won the match 8-1 and continued to stay atop the Pool H standings with six points and a goal difference of 34. Delhi are placed second with three points and a goal difference of -2.

Pool H Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 HOCKEY ASSOCIATION OF ODISHA 2 2 0 0 35 1 34 6 2 DELHI HOCKEY 2 1 0 1 7 9 -2 3 3 TELANGANA HOCKEY 1 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0 4 HOCKEY ARUNACHAL 1 0 0 1 0 27 -27 0

National Men's Hockey Championship 2023: Day 5 Results (November 21)

Pool A - Chhattisgarh Hockey lost to Hockey Haryana 1-13

Pool D - Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Maharashtra 4-2

Pool G - Kerala Hockey drew with Hockey Rajasthan 2-2

Pool G - Le Puducherry Hockey lost to Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-3

Pool H - Hockey Association of Odisha beat Delhi Hockey 8-1

