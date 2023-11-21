Field Hockey

Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 5

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Nov 21, 2023 20:46 IST
Men&rsquo;s Senior National Hockey Championship Points Table
Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship Points Table

Hockey Haryana continued its dominance in Pool A of the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship 2023. They defeated Chhatisgarh Hockey 13-1 on Day 5 to book a berth in the quarter-final.

Haryana are placed atop the Pool A standings with six points and a goal difference of 33. Chhattisgarh are placed second, losing their season opener by 12 goals.

Pool A Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1HOCKEY HARYANA2200352336
2CHHATTISGARH HOCKEY1001113-120
3HOCKEY GUJARAT1001122-210

Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Maharashtra 4-2 to move atop the Pool D standings with six points. Meanwhile, Maharashtra have slipped to the second position with three points and a goal difference of 20.

Uttarakhand and Tripura are placed third and fourth, respectively, in the standings.

Pool D Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1HOCKEY PUNJAB22009276
2HOCKEY MAHARASHTRA2101244203
3HOCKEY UTTARAKHAND2101522-173
4TRIPURA HOCKEY2002010-100

Two Pool G matches were played on Day 5 of the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship 2023 in Chennai. The match between Kerala Hockey and Hockey Rajasthan ended in a 2-2 draw.

Rajasthan are placed third with one point and a goal difference of -1. Kerala are languishing at the bottom of the standings with a goal difference of -12.

In another Pool G contest, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Le Puducherry Hockey 3-2. The former are placed first in the standings with six points, while Puducherry are second with three points.

Pool G Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1UTTAR PRADESH HOCKEY2200163136
2LE PUDUCHERRY HOCKEY21016603
3HOCKEY RAJASTHAN201156-11
4KERALA HOCKEY2011315-121

The Hockey Association of Odisha squared off against Delhi Hockey in the final match on Day 5 in Chennai.

Odisha won the match 8-1 and continued to stay atop the Pool H standings with six points and a goal difference of 34. Delhi are placed second with three points and a goal difference of -2.

Pool H Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1HOCKEY ASSOCIATION OF ODISHA2200351346
2DELHI HOCKEY210179-23
3TELANGANA HOCKEY100116-50
4HOCKEY ARUNACHAL1001027-270

National Men's Hockey Championship 2023: Day 5 Results (November 21)

Pool A - Chhattisgarh Hockey lost to Hockey Haryana 1-13

Pool D - Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Maharashtra 4-2

Pool G - Kerala Hockey drew with Hockey Rajasthan 2-2

Pool G - Le Puducherry Hockey lost to Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-3

Pool H - Hockey Association of Odisha beat Delhi Hockey 8-1

READ | 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023: Full Schedule, match timings and live streaming details

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...