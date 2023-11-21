Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 5

Hockey Haryana continued its dominance in Pool A of the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship 2023. They defeated Chhatisgarh Hockey 13-1 on Day 5 to book a berth in the quarter-final.
Haryana are placed atop the Pool A standings with six points and a goal difference of 33. Chhattisgarh are placed second, losing their season opener by 12 goals.
Pool A Points Table
Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Maharashtra 4-2 to move atop the Pool D standings with six points. Meanwhile, Maharashtra have slipped to the second position with three points and a goal difference of 20.
Uttarakhand and Tripura are placed third and fourth, respectively, in the standings.
Pool D Points Table
Two Pool G matches were played on Day 5 of the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship 2023 in Chennai. The match between Kerala Hockey and Hockey Rajasthan ended in a 2-2 draw.
Rajasthan are placed third with one point and a goal difference of -1. Kerala are languishing at the bottom of the standings with a goal difference of -12.
In another Pool G contest, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Le Puducherry Hockey 3-2. The former are placed first in the standings with six points, while Puducherry are second with three points.
Pool G Points Table
The Hockey Association of Odisha squared off against Delhi Hockey in the final match on Day 5 in Chennai.
Odisha won the match 8-1 and continued to stay atop the Pool H standings with six points and a goal difference of 34. Delhi are placed second with three points and a goal difference of -2.
Pool H Points Table
National Men's Hockey Championship 2023: Day 5 Results (November 21)
Pool A - Chhattisgarh Hockey lost to Hockey Haryana 1-13
Pool D - Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Maharashtra 4-2
Pool G - Kerala Hockey drew with Hockey Rajasthan 2-2
Pool G - Le Puducherry Hockey lost to Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-3
Pool H - Hockey Association of Odisha beat Delhi Hockey 8-1
