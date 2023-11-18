Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship Points Table: Updated Standings after November 18

Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Chandigarh won their respective opening encounters of Pool F to start their campaign at the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship with a bang. Jharkhand defeated Andhra Pradesh 10-3, while Chandigarh beat Goa 4-2 on Saturday (November 18).

Jharkhand and Chandigarh are placed in the first couple of spots with a goal difference of seven and two, respectively. The next two positions are occupied by Goa and Andhra Pradesh with a goal difference of -2 and -7.

Pool F Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 HOCKEY JHARKHAND 1 1 0 0 10 3 7 3 2 HOCKEY CHANDIGARH 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 3 3 GOANS HOCKEY 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 4 HOCKEY ANDHRA PRADESH 1 0 0 1 3 10 -7 0

Meanwhile, two Pool G matches took place on the second day of the competition. Uttar Pradesh Hockey are placed atop the Pool G standings, having defeated Kerala Hockey 13-1 in their season opener. They have a goal difference of 12.

Kerala, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with a goal difference of -12. Le Puducherry Hockey are placed second in the table with three points and a goal difference of one.

Hockey Rajasthan were up against Le Puducherry Hockey and lost the game 3-4. The former are placed third with a goal difference of -1.

Pool G Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 UTTAR PRADESH HOCKEY 1 1 0 0 13 1 12 3 2 LE PUDUCHERRY HOCKEY 1 1 0 0 4 3 1 3 3 HOCKEY RAJASTHAN 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0 4 KERALA HOCKEY 1 0 0 1 1 13 -12 0

Assam Hockey lost to Hockey Himachal to become the first side to get knocked out of the tournament. They are languishing at the bottom of the Pool B standings with two losses from as many games.

Meanwhile, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Himachal are placed at the top two spots with a goal difference of 14 and four, respectively.

Pool B Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 HOCKEY UNIT OF TAMIL NADU 1 1 0 0 15 1 14 3 2 HOCKEY HIMACHAL 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3 3 ASSAM HOCKEY 2 0 0 2 1 19 -18 0

National Men's Hockey Championship 2023: Day 2 Results (November 18)

Pool F - Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 10-3

Pool F - Hockey Chandigarh beat Goans Hockey 4-2

Pool G - Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Kerala Hockey 13-1

Pool G - Le Puducherry Hockey beat Hockey Rajasthan 4-3

Pool B - Assam Hockey lost to Hockey Himachal 0-4

