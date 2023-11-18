Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship: Sumit Kumar scores five in Uttar Pradesh's 13-1 win over Kerala

A total of five National Hockey Championship matches were played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday (November 18).

Hockey Jharkhand took on Hockey Andhra Pradesh in a Pool F match and won 10-3, courtesy of Michael Topno's hat-trick. He scored a couple of goals in the second quarter and one in the dying minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, Hockey Chandigarh locked horns against Goans Hockey in another Pool F match. The latter started the game on a positive note with Issub Sayyed scoring a couple of goals early on. He scored the goals in the third and fifth minute, respectively.

Chandigarh player Yograj Singh scored a couple of goals in the dying minutes of the first quarter to level the scores 2-2. Vishaljit Singh (17') and Maninder Singh (40') scored a goal each to guide Chandigarh to a 4-2 victory.

In the next match of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey squared off against Kerala Hockey in a Pool G match of the National Hockey Championship. Sumit Kumar was the top performer of the day, scoring five goals for UP. He scored a couple of goals in the second quarter and one each in the other three quarters.

Shahanul Shafas Kv was the only goal scorer for Kerala as he found the net in the 58th minute. However, that wasn't enough as they lost the game 1-13 to Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Le Puducherry Hockey edged past 4-3 against Hockey Rajasthan in a Pool G match. Five players were booked during the match with green cards.

Assam Hockey took on Hockey Himachal in the final encounter of the day. Once again, Assam Hockey were far behind in the game and have become the first team to get knocked out of the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship.

Himachal beat them 4-0 and will be up against the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in a crucial encounter as they eye a place in the quarter-final.

National Men's Hockey Championship 2023: Day 3 Fixtures (November 19, 2023)

Here is the schedule for Day 3 of the National Men's Hockey Championship 2023:

Pool C - Hockey Karnataka vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, 7:00

Pool A - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Gujarat, 8:45

Pool B - Hockey Himachal vs Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, 10:30

Pool H - Delhi Hockey vs Telangana, 14:00

Pool H - Hockey Association of Odisha vs Hockey Arunachal, 15:30

(All matches will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai)

