Mizoram enter quarter-finals with a 4-2 victory over Punjab | 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024

Assam Hockey squared off against le Puducherry Hockey in the opening encounter of the day on Monday, March 18, in Pune. Assam won the dead rubber contest 2-1 to end their campaign on a high.

R. Kaviya scored the opening goal of the match in the 24th minute to hand Puducherry a 1-0 lead in the game. Assam captain Priyanshi Singh (25' & 33') scored a brace to guide her side to a victory in their final encounter of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024.

Meanwhile, Goans Hockey and Chandigarh Hockey played out a 2-2 draw in a dead rubber Pool E match on Monday. Simranjit Kaur (28') and captain Rakhi (39') scored a goal each for Chandigarh, while Umra (30') and Manisha Dhawal (47') found the back of the net once apiece for Goa.

Two Pool F encounters took place on the sixth day of the competition. Hockey Himachal held Hockey Rajasthan to a 4-4 draw. Reena Kanwar Balwant (25' & 40') and Reena Saini (41' & 48') scored a brace each for Rajasthan.

Dhapa Devi (4' & 49') scored a couple of goals for Himachal, while Ritu (17') and Bhumika Chauhan (53') put one goal each past the goalkeeper to force the opponent to split points.

In another Pool F match, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Punjab 4-2 to book their place in the quarter-final stage. Lalrinpuii (6' & 9') scored a couple of goals for Mizoram in the first quarter. Captain H Lalruatfeli (26') and Marina Lalramnghaki (54') scored off penalty corners to ensure Mizoram won the match with ease.

Taranpreet Kaur (35') and Rajwinder Kaur (51') converted one penalty corner each for Punjab. However, their efforts weren't enough as Hockey Punjab crashed out of the competition.

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Day 7 Fixtures (March 19) (All times in IST)

Here is the schedule for Day 6 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024:

Pool G - Hockey Karnataka vs Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, 8:00 AM

Pool G - Hockey Uttarakhand vs Manipur Hockey, 9:45 AM

