Mohammed Raheel shares his experience following an outstanding FIH Hockey 5s tournament

Indian forward Mohammed Raheel had a remarkable run and finished as the top goal scorer in the recently concluded FIH Hockey 5s tournament. The 25-year-old, scored 10 goals in five matches and was adjudged the best player of the tournament.

The Indian men's hockey team outplayed Poland 6-4 to clinch the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s tournament on Sunday (June 5).

Bobby Singh Dhami (11', 19'), Mohammed Raheel (13', 17'), Sanjay (8') and skipper Gurinder Singh (9') were the goal scorers for India.

Speaking about his phenomenal performance at FIH Hockey 5s, Raheel, said:

"Firstly, it's a great feeling to be playing for the Indian team. I am really happy that I contributed to the team's cause. It was a wonderful experience and I really loved playing this format of the game."

The 25-year-old further added:

"It was a new experience, the matches were really fast-paced, but we improved match-by-match and got to score a lot of goals. We started using the perimeter boards more, and with that our finishing got improved. We played really well as a team. It's a great feeling to win the inaugural edition of the Hockey5s."

Mohammed Raheel credited FIH for organizing FIH Hockey 5s tournament:

Raheel, who seems to have thouroughly enjoyed the shorter format of the game, credited the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for making the tournament possible.

Speaking about the same, the young Indian forward said:

"Credits to the FIH for introducing the Hockey5s. It was a beautiful set-up in Laussane, we really enjoyed it. We were playing in front of a packed ground after so long, so it made this experience all the more memorable."

