National Men's Hockey Championship 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after November 17

Four matches took place on the opening day of the Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship 2023 on Friday (November 17). All matches were played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Hockey Maharashtra are placed atop the Pool D standings with three points, having defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 22-0 in their season opener. They have a positive goal difference of 22.

Meanwhile, Hockey Punjab who received a walkover against Tripura Hockey are placed second in the Pool D points table with a goal difference of five. Punjab, who are among the favourites to win the 13th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship 2023, wouldn't mind those two points gifted to them.

Position Country Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 HOCKEY MAHARASHTRA 1 1 0 0 22 0 22 3 2 HOCKEY PUNJAB 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3 3 TRIPURA HOCKEY 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0 4 HOCKEY UTTARAKHAND 1 0 0 1 0 22 -22 0

Tripura Hockey and Hockey Uttarakhand are placed third and fourth, respectively in Pool D, having lost their opening encounters of the competition.

In Pool E, Manipur Hockey are placed atop the standings with a win over Hockey Madhya Pradesh. They have a goal difference of five, while Madhya Pradesh are languishing at the bottom of this standings.

Hockey Bengal and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir are the two other states competing in Pool E. Both teams are yet to play a game in the ongoing edition of the Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship.

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 MANIPUR HOCKEY 1 1 0 0 7 2 5 3 2 HOCKEY BENGAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 HOCKEY JAMMU & KASHMIR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 HOCKEY MADHYA PRADESH 1 0 0 1 2 7 -5 0

Meanwhile, hosts Tamil Nadu are pitted in Pool B alongside Assam Hockey and Hockey Himachal. They hosted Assam in the final encounter of the day on November 17 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

They defeated Assam 15-1 to occupy the first position in Pool B points table with three points and a positive goal difference of 14. Hockey Himachal are placed second and will open their campaign against the hosts on Sunday (November 19).

Meanwhile, Assam is placed at the last position with zero points and a goal difference of -14. They are unlikely to progress into the quarter-final after a humiliating defeat against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 HOCKEY UNIT OF TAMIL NADU 1 1 0 0 15 1 14 3 2 HOCKEY HIMACHAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 ASSAM HOCKEY 1 0 0 1 1 15 -14 0

National Men's Hockey Championship 2023: Day 1 Results (Novemeber 17)

Pool D - Hockey Punjab beat Triura Hockey 5-0 (WALKOVER)

Pool E - Hockey Madhya Pradesh lost to Manipur Hockey 2-7

Pool D - Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Uttarakhand 22-0

Pool F - Hocket Unit of Tamil beat Assam Hockey 15-1

