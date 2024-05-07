National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 Points Table: Updated standings after May 7

Hockey Jharkhand moved two spots up to make it to the pole position in the updated standings of the ongoing National Women’s Hockey League 2024-25. Jharkhand had a whopping 9-0 win over Manipur Hockey in a lop-sided affair.

Jharkhand’s Dungdung Sweety was impressive with her goal-scoring prowess, hitting four brilliant goals. She was well supported by Sangita Kumari, Kumari Ropni, Pramodni Lakra, Nikki Kullu, and Rajni Kerketta as Manipur defenders had no answers to the opposition’s attack.

Hockey Haryana retained their second rank with four wins and a loss, bagging 14 points with a goal difference of eight. Haryana secured a 2-1 close win over Maharashtra in their most recent affair. Manju Chorsiya found the net in the 12th minute of the game while Pooja converted into a goal for Haryana in the 37th minute.

The Hockey Association of Odisha slipped two spots to the third rank with three wins and one loss, picking up 12 points. They suffered a defeat to Hockey Bengal in their most recent encounter on Day 6.

Hockey MP and Hockey Maharashtra maintained their fourth and fifth ranks with three wins apiece, gathering 11 and nine points, respectively. MP suffered a defeat to Mizoram while Maharashtra went down to Haryana on Day 6.

Hockey Bengal, Hockey Mizoram and Manipur Hockey continue to stay at the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions in the tally, bagging six, six, and zero points, respectively.

Bengal bagged a 2-1 win over Odisha while Mizoram picked up a 1-0 win over MP as Manipur were thumped 0-9 by Jharkhand.

That said, let’s delve into the summary of the results from the four matches held on Day 6 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-25.

National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025: Day 6 Results (Tuesday, May 7)

Here are the results for Day 6 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025:

Match 18: Hockey Bengal beat Hockey Association of Odisha by 2-1

Match 19: Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Maharashtra by 2-1

Match 20: Hockey Mizoram beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh by 1-0

Match 21: Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Manipur by 9-0