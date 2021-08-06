"Not a medal, but won Indian hearts": Twitter hails women's hockey team for courageous 4th place Olympic finish

The Indian women's hockey team's quest to finish on the podium has come to an end. Despite giving it their all in the bronze medal match, the Indian women were defeated by Great Britain. The thrilling encounter went down to the wire but Great Britain did enough to squeeze a 4-3 victory. Here's more on what happened during the thrilling bronze medal encounter.
India loses bronze medal to Great Britain
The Indian women's team came agonizingly close to winning the match. After trailing the game by 2 goals, the Indian team showed great character to make a comeback into the game.
The first quarter was an even affair as both teams kept making attacking plays. The deadlock was finally broken in the second quarter as GB scored a fantastic goal to take the lead. Just minutes later they added to the scoreline with another terrific effort. It was all India for a few minutes after GB's second goal.
The sensational Gurjit Kaur showed up brilliantly by scoring 2 goals from penalty corners to make things even. Right before the end of the 2nd quarter, Vandana Katariya poached in a third goal to give India the deserved lead.
The Indian team was high on confidence after taking the lead going into halftime. However, they could not maintain their lead in the third quarter after GB scored a stellar goal, which even the sensational Savita Punia couldn't keep out. The penultimate quarter was always going to be a tricky affair.
Great Britain had 23 circle penetrations compared to India's 8. GB's quest for the 4th goal finally ended after a terrific penalty corner attempt from Grace Baldson. From there on, Great Britain dominated the game. They didn't let the Indians get a clear sight of the goal. Despite all of their efforts to somehow take the game into the shoot-offs, India fell short and lost 4-3 to the 2016 Olympic gold medalists.
Fans react to the Indian women's hockey teams terrific efforts at the Olympics
The result came as a big disappointment for the Indian women, who have been amazing this year. Their terrific run at the Olympics was inspirational as they had earlier suffered three defeats on the trot, but kept their campaign alive to reach the semis. Fans poured in with messages of appreciation for the incredible performance and effort put in by the players.