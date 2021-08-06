"Not a medal, but won Indian hearts": Twitter hails women's hockey team for courageous 4th place Olympic finish

The Indian women's hockey team's quest to finish on the podium has come to an end. Despite giving it their all in the bronze medal match, the Indian women were defeated by Great Britain. The thrilling encounter went down to the wire but Great Britain did enough to squeeze a 4-3 victory. Here's more on what happened during the thrilling bronze medal encounter.

A valiant effort by #TeamIndia but it wasn’t to be as they were beaten by Great Britain in the Bronze Medal match 😭



However, we all can be proud of this team. They have exceeded all the expectations at #Tokyo2020 & given billions a reason to believe ❤️🇮🇳



Take a bow! 🙌#IND pic.twitter.com/UKhPMV3hdb — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 6, 2021

India loses bronze medal to Great Britain

The Indian women's team came agonizingly close to winning the match. After trailing the game by 2 goals, the Indian team showed great character to make a comeback into the game.

The first quarter was an even affair as both teams kept making attacking plays. The deadlock was finally broken in the second quarter as GB scored a fantastic goal to take the lead. Just minutes later they added to the scoreline with another terrific effort. It was all India for a few minutes after GB's second goal.

The sensational Gurjit Kaur showed up brilliantly by scoring 2 goals from penalty corners to make things even. Right before the end of the 2nd quarter, Vandana Katariya poached in a third goal to give India the deserved lead.

The Indian team was high on confidence after taking the lead going into halftime. However, they could not maintain their lead in the third quarter after GB scored a stellar goal, which even the sensational Savita Punia couldn't keep out. The penultimate quarter was always going to be a tricky affair.

Great Britain had 23 circle penetrations compared to India's 8. GB's quest for the 4th goal finally ended after a terrific penalty corner attempt from Grace Baldson. From there on, Great Britain dominated the game. They didn't let the Indians get a clear sight of the goal. Despite all of their efforts to somehow take the game into the shoot-offs, India fell short and lost 4-3 to the 2016 Olympic gold medalists.

Fans react to the Indian women's hockey teams terrific efforts at the Olympics

The result came as a big disappointment for the Indian women, who have been amazing this year. Their terrific run at the Olympics was inspirational as they had earlier suffered three defeats on the trot, but kept their campaign alive to reach the semis. Fans poured in with messages of appreciation for the incredible performance and effort put in by the players.

The Indian women's hockey team might have lost but they have everyone's heart. I'm proud of my Indian women's hickey team performance. #Hockey #Tokyo2020 GBR 4-3 India — Abhijit Deshmukh (@iabhijitdesh) August 6, 2021

Absolutely remarkable performance by Indian Women's #Hockey team throughout their #TokyoOlympics Campaign! This women's team has come a long way with their determination and passion for the game. We are proud of them & wishing @TheHockeyIndia very best for the future.#Olympics — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) August 6, 2021

over this last fortnight, 16 matches across the men's & women's competition has put indian #Hockey firmly back in the national sporting limelight. now to build on the momentum. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 6, 2021

They came in without any expectations. Their journey ends in tears. Not all fairytales have the perfect ending. But over the last week the Indian Women's Hockey team made us believe. We cry with you @imranirampal @savitahockey . But we also celebrate this run.@TheHockeyIndia — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) August 6, 2021

#womenhockeyindia



Tough luck today! But, a good tournament 🔥



Indian Women's Hockey Team 🏑❤️@TheHockeyIndia



India supports and love you all for representing billions in such a fantastic way 🇮🇳❤️🏑 pic.twitter.com/VdyspE2nUQ — Welcome to my HEX 💫 (@KadamAtik) August 6, 2021

Tough loss to take, but a great win for the Indian women's hockey team for taking it this far. You have certainly won our hearts. And most certainly placed hockey as the new sport of India. #womeninblue #Hockey #Olympics pic.twitter.com/X2cX76VuU5 — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) August 6, 2021

#TokyoOlympics



Indian Women Hockey Team



You Played Well, Champs 👍



You Achieved what No Team in the Past Did



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) August 6, 2021

Well played Indian girls. ❤️

You are all champions to give us these moments to witness such an intense match. All the best for #Paris2024 I am sure we will have our first Olympic medal from womens hockey in #Paris2024 — STREAMING Tumse Pyaar Hai (@handymandyyyyy) August 6, 2021

What a fight by Indian Women in this Olympics👌🔥



India Ranked #9 in FIH & literally gave all High Ranked teams run for Money. Like today also against Regining Olympic Champion England going down just by 4-3.



They need our support from here to go up. Proud of girls❤️#Hockey — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) August 6, 2021

Every one of these 19 would be hurting for sure. But spl @savitahockey those tears? Not for one game but a dam broken, held up for more than a decade as the impenetrable wall of Indian women's hockey. Chin up girls! — Uthra 🇮🇳 (@Bakwasbaaji) August 6, 2021

Indian women lost bronze medal match vs Great Britain - but man, what a beautiful game they played! Gurjit, Vandana, Rani Rampal, Salima. Amazing players! Take a bow! #Hockey #Tokyo2020 — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) August 6, 2021

In a country where our girls and women aren't allowed to even play on the streets, let us take a moment to reflect upon the hurdles the Indian women's team would've had to overcome to make it to Olympics. That's a bigger win than any medal. You inspire generations. #Hockey — Radhika Radhakrishnan (@so_radhikal) August 6, 2021

