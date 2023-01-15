NZ vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 16th, 2023

New Zealand will take on the Netherlands in the 12th match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 16.

New Zealand started their World Cup campaign on a high as they defeated Chile 3-1 in their opening fixture. They have now climbed to the second spot in the Pool C points table with three points and a goal difference of +2.

They will be eyeing a quarter-final spot as they gear up to face an in-form Dutch team in their upcoming game.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands team claimed the top spot in the Pool C points table after they thrashed the Malaysian team 4-0 in their opening fixture. They are currently at the top with three points and a goal difference of +4. The Dutch team will look to take the momentum out of this game as they get set to face a competitive New Zealand team in the upcoming match.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Netherlands

Date & Time: January 16, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison

Netherlands

Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman, Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder

Probable Playing XI

New Zealand

Dominic Dixon, Kane Russell, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Jake Smith, Simon Child, Sam Lane, Dane Lett, Charlie Morrison, Aidan Sarikaya, Sean Findlay

Netherlands

Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Jonas de Geus, Lars Balk, Koen Bijen, Jorrit Croon, Thierry Brinkman, Jorrit Croon, Floris Wortelboer, Tjep Hoedemakers, Steijn Heijningen

NZ vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Jonas de Geus, Lars Balk, Kane Russell, Koen Bijen, Jorrit Croon, Nic Woods, Sam Hiha, Simon Child, Thijs van Dam

Captain: Jonas de Geus, Vice-Captain: Kane Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Teun Beins, Lars Balk, Kane Russell, Derck de Vilder, Jorrit Croon, Nic Woods, Sam Hiha, Sam Lane, Thijs van Dam

Captain: Jip Janssen, Vice-Captain: Jorrit Croon

Get India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Hockey News

Poll : 0 votes