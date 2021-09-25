Odisha to host the prestigious FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021

The prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup is all set to take place in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement on Thursday. Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, Shri Tusharkanti Behera, FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra and Hockey India Secretary General Mr Rajinder Singh were also present during the occasion.

After successfully hosting the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup, Bhubaneswar will stage the prestigious 2021 FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup.

The marquee tournament featuring 16 teams will be held at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium from 24 November to 5 December 2021.

India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Belgium, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, USA, Canada, Chile and Argentina are set to compete at the marquee event.

Apart from hosting the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021, Odisha is also slated to host the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The Chief Minister also launched the logo for the prestigious event.

CM Naveen Patnaik is elated to host FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 is the pinnacle of tournaments for U-21 and is a very important fixture in the FIH calendar. Odisha is the hub for hockey in the country and CM Naveen Patnaik is exultant to host FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup.

"Odisha is the hub for hockey in the country and the Odisha State Government will continue to do everything in our capacity to help the sport grow further and achieve further laurels on the world level. We look forward to welcoming 16 top teams from across the world to participate in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021. We are delighted to be hosts of this prestigious tournament. Our priority will be to ensure a safe environment to compete during these challenging covid times," stated CM Naveen Patnaik.

Edited by Rohit Mishra