P R Sreejesh nominated for World Games Athlete of the Year award

Veteran Indian men's hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh has been shortlisted for the prestigious World Games Athlete of the Year award. The men's hockey team that scripted history at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics have rewards still flowing in for the team. Hockey India bagged a bronze medal at the Tokyo Summer Games.

The winner of the World Games Athlete of the Year award will be chosen through an online voting procedure. The process will commence on January 10 and end on January 31.

Sreejesh played a vital role in the Indian team's bronze medal win. He also clinched the FIH Player of the Year Award (2020-21) for best male goalkeeper.

Indian players made a clean sweep at the 2020-21 edition of the prestigious FIH Stars Awards.

Harmanpreet Singh (Best Player, Men), Gurjit Kaur (Best Player, Women), Savita Punia (Best Goalkeeper, Women), PR Sreejesh (Best Goalkeeper, Men) were the winners. Sharmila Devi (Best Rising Star, Women) and Vivek Prasad (Best Rising Star, Men) also won awards in their categories.

PR Sreejesh and entire men's hockey team conferred with national awards

Wall of Indian hockey P R Sreejesh and skipper Manpreet Singh were honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for their exceptional efforts in Tokyo.

Earlier, Sreejesh expressed his happiness at being honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

“It's an honour for me. I am feeling proud and happy to receive the award. Our team's next big target is Paris Olympics and World Cup 2023," said veteran goalkeeper Sreejesh.

Apart from the two stalwarts, the entire men's Hockey India team were bestowed with the Arjuna Award.

Dilpreet Singh (Hockey), Harman Preet Singh (Hockey), Rupinder Pal Singh (Hockey), Surender Kumar (Hockey), Amit Rohidas (Hockey), Birendra Lakra (Hockey), Sumit (Hockey), Nilakanta Sharma (Hockey), Hardik Singh (Hockey), Vivek Sagar Prasad (Hockey), Gurjant Singh (Hockey), Mandeep Singh (Hockey), Shamsher Singh (Hockey), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (Hockey), Varun Kumar (Hockey), Simranjeet Singh (Hockey) from the men's team bagged the Arjuna Award.

Meanwhile, from the women's team Monika (Hockey) and Vandana Katariya (Hockey) were awarded the Arjuna Award.

