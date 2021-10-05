Pakistan confident of obtaining visas to India for 2021 FIH Junior World Cup

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is confident that the nation is likely to participate in the upcoming 2021 FIH Junior World Cup. PHF President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar has informed that the federation has managed to send all required documents to the Indian High Commission.

Khalid asserted that despite being informed late about the tournament by the world body (FIH), they have forwarded all necessary documents.

"This time we have already got NOCs from the Pakistan Sports Board and other relevant ministries and we are keeping them in touch about developments. We have also requested them to help us procure the visas on time for the tournament," said Khalid.

In 2016, Pakistan was unable to take part in the Junior World Cup after being denied visas by the Indian High Commission. The High Commission cited a delay on the part of PHF in applying for the travel document.

Khalid asserted that Pakistan's participation in the Junior World Cup will help the nation gain the required exposure. Hockey activities at the international level were halted due to COVID-19 pandemic and other issues including lack of funds.

"We want our team to be playing and gaining exposure in India," he added.

PHF secretary Asif Bajwa stated that the World Body FIH had informed them late that the last date for submission of application for an Indian visa was September 24.

The FIH Junior World Cup is slated to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5. Pakistan missed the last edition of the tournament due to visa issues.

Apart from hosting the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021, Odisha is also slated to host the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Odisha is elated to host FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 is the pinnacle of tournaments for U-21 and is a very important fixture in the FIH calendar. Odisha is the hub for hockey in the country and CM Naveen Patnaik is exultant to host FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup.

The marquee tournament featuring 16 teams will be held at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium from 24 November to 5 December 2021.

India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Belgium, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, USA, Canada, Chile and Argentina are set to compete at the marquee event.

