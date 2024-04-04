Pakistan Hockey Federation approaches Roelant Oltmans to coach national team

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), which is short of money, has now split into two different bodies. The national governing body is eager to get the renowned Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans to be the national team’s coach ahead of the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia and the Nations Cup in Poland in May and June.

Notably, the federation is headed by two politicians. Shehla Reza is heading one federation from the Karachi camp office at the Hockey Club Stadium while the other body is based at the PHF headquarters in Lahore, headed by Mir Tariq Bugti.

Both the federation bodies are looking to set up the national side’s training camp in Karachi or Islamabad from April 15 ahead of the two major tournaments.

PHF federation bodies at loggerheads

Interestingly, secretaries of the two bodies are at loggerheads. One body’s secretary Rana Mujahid confirmed approaching Oltmans while the other group’s secretary warned the federation could face suspension from the apex body FIH.

Oltmans earlier worked with the Pakistan senior and junior teams in 2004 and also coached the Juniors last year. He has recently associated with the Pakistan senior team for the national camp ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifiers.

Surrounded by former Olympians Kaleemullah, Wasim Feroze, Nasir Ali and Hanif Khan, Hussain recently held a press conference at the Pakistan Hockey Club to assert that only his federation was recognized by the FIH.

“The organisers of the two events have now apologised to us for mistakenly sending the invitations to Lahore stadium. But we are the only recognised body and only we can send teams to these tournaments,” he said.

The PHF secretary and former Olympians cautioned that if the Prime Minister didn’t intervene promptly, the FIH could potentially suspend the national federation.

“If he accepts the terms and conditions, the PHF will hire him for the two tournaments,” Mujahid further told the media.

Since the resignation of Pakistan team’s coach Siegfried Aikman in May 2023 due to non-payment of his salary for 12 months, the federation has found it tough to secure his replacement.

Pakistan's national team failed to make it to the Paris Olympics 2024 after losing the FIH Qualifiers in Oman in January 2024. Interestingly, Pakistan's last Olympic appearance came at the 2012 Games.