In a shocking turn of events, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has imposed a lifetime ban on three hockey players and a physiotherapist for seeking asylum in Europe. The decision was confirmed by PHF Secretary-General Rana Mujahid on Thursday, marking a significant and unfortunate chapter in Pakistan’s hockey history.

The incident involved players Murtaza Yaqoob, Ihtesham Aslam, and Abdur Rahman, along with physiotherapist Waqas, who had initially traveled to the Netherlands and Poland last month for the Nations Cup.

“When the team returned home and we announced a training camp for the Asian Champions Trophy, the three informed us that due to domestic issues they wouldn’t be able to attend the camp,” Mujahid said as quoted by PTI.

After returning home, the PHF organized a training camp for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy. However, the three players informed the federation that they were unable to attend due to personal reasons. Soon after, it was discovered that they had flown back to the Netherlands on the same visas and sought political asylum.

PHF Secretary-General Rana Mujahid demands further action on the three suspended Pakistan Hockey Team players

Mujahid expressed his disappointment, emphasizing that this episode not only tarnished the image of Pakistan hockey but will also create challenges in obtaining visas for future international competitions in Europe.

“We have already notified the interior and foreign ministries for further action,” he added.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation Congress has since ratified the lifetime ban and urged the federation's president to work with the Pakistan consulate to bring the individuals back to face disciplinary action.

While acknowledging the financial difficulties faced by the PHF, including delays in travel allowances and daily subsistence payments for players, Mujahid stressed that these issues did not justify the actions taken by the players and the physiotherapist. Meanwhile, the rest of the team has proceeded to China for the Asian Champions Trophy training camp.

