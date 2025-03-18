PR Sreejesh: "Wake up! We have not won a World Cup Medal in fifty years"

Former player PR Sreejesh has urged the current Indian team to realize that the country hasn't won a medal at the World Cup in five decades. Acknowledging India's dominance in Asia, the 36-year-old hopes to see the team win at the next year's World Cup.

At the seventh Hockey India Annual Awards, the World Cup-winning men's team from 1975 was conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award and a cash prize of INR 50 lakhs. The event was held on Saturday, March 15 — the day that marked the 50th anniversary of the triumph. 10 players from the title-winning team and the families of the others were present to receive the honor.

Two-time Olympic medallist and modern-day legend PR Seejesh was also in attendance. The former India goalkeeper himself received a cash prize of INR 5 lakhs for being named FIH Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2024.

Sreejesh announced his retirement last year and is now serving Indian hockey as a coach. Speaking to All India Radio (Akashvani) at the sidelines of the event, he mentioned that seeing the seniors getting felicitated motivates him as well as the younger generation.

"This is very important. We should never forget our history. These are the people that made our history. The more we felicitate them, the less it is. It serves as a motivation for us. All the youngsters see these seniors and get inspired," he said.

15 editions of the Men's Hockey World Cup have been held thus far. The 1975 win is India's only title yet. The next installment will come in 2026 and will be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium. Sreejesh believes the felicitation ceremony is a timely reminder for the current team to pull up their socks.

"It is a reminder that 'Arrey yaar, it has been fifty years! We have not won a medal at the World Cup. So, wake up.' It is time to be serious and try and win a medal at the World Cup next year," he said.

India has participated in all editions of the Men's Hockey World Cup thus far. However, they have failed to reach the semifinals after 1975.

In the last few years though, Indian hockey has seen a renaissance that manifests in the form of consecutive Olympic medals. But Sreejesh feels there is still a lot more left to be achieved.

"I am very happy to see the rise of hockey. It feels really good." he said. "The players should continue to maintain this momentum. They should take more responsibility. We won bronze medal (at the Olympics) back to back. Now we have to change the colour of the medal. Then, the World Cup, which looks impossible right now. We have to change that. Because the team is performing well now. A lot of youngsters are doing well. So I feel the World Cup next year is an important tournament for our team."

India's men's team has largely dominated the Asian circuit in recent years. They won the Asian Games gold medal in 2023 and had undefeated runs in the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023 and 2024. But with stronger teams like the Netherlands, Australia, and Belgium coming into the mix, the World Cup becomes a different kettle of fish.

Citing the same, Sreejesh added:

"You know that our team is ruling Asia right now. We are doing well. Our performance should be good in the World Cup too, so that going ahead, when we go to the Olympics, we can dream of coming back with gold."

"I am teaching them to dream" - PR Sreejesh on mentoring young players as a coach

PR Sreejesh last played for India in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024. Since then, he has taken the route of coaching and is currently helping the younger generation refine their game.

In his first year as coach, he guided India's Men's U-21 team to the Junior Asia Cup title and a third-place finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup.

"I am teaching them to dream. I am forcing them to dream and then work hard for it," he said in the same conversation. "Boys are good. They are talented. They are passionate. I have to teach them discipline and a bit of modern hockey. Then, they will be very good."

Sreejesh also recalled some of the best moments of his career.

"Memorable days are many. Tokyo Olympics were very important. We became a part of history then," he said. "2011 Asian Champions Trophy shootout was very important for me. We defeated Pakistan in a shootout and won the gold medal. People started recognising my face after that."

2011 was the first-ever edition of the Asian Champions Trophy. After the scores were tied at 0-0 at the end of extra time, the final went into a shootout that India won 4-2. Being the goalkeeper, Sreejesh had a pivotal role to play.

