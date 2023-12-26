Young Indian women's hockey team forward Jyothi Chhatri aims for a spot in the forthcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to be played in Ranchi from January 13 onwards.

Jyothi played in all six matches of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023 in Chile, where India finished in ninth place. The 20-year-old went to Valencia to play for the Senior team in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023.

The assignment came after she made her debut for the senior side in the 4 Nations Women's Invitational Tournament (Barcelona) in July this year. Speaking about the exposure gained from playing in Spain, Jyothi Chhatri was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release:

“The preparatory tour in Valencia has boosted my confidence as an individual and I am hopeful to get a chance to be a part of the Indian squad for the FIH Hockey Olympics Qualifiers Ranchi 2024."

“This past year has really helped me develop as a player and I am eager to grab on to every opportunity that comes my way."

She added:

“The senior players, coaches, and support staff have been thoroughly supportive and have helped me a lot whenever needed. It is a dream for every player to represent India at the Olympics, and our journey to Paris as a team will hopefully begin in January.”

Jyothi Chhatri learns about mental strength from Spain tour

India women's hockey team went down to hosts Spain 2-3 despite having a 2-1 cushion at halftime. They lost to Belgium 1-2 and followed it with another 1-3 defeat against two-time world champions Germany. The team finished the tournament on a bit positive note with a 2-1 win over Ireland.

"I was elated to be considered for the squad for the Valencia tour. It is always a great opportunity to learn when you get to train alongside the senior team. Having competitive matches against such strong oppositions also helped me understand the tenacity and mental strength needed to fight to win at the highest levels," Jyothi said on playing against top nations in women's hockey.

India are placed in Pool A with teams such as Germany, the USA, New Zealand, Japan, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Chile. Savita Punia & Co. will play their first match against the USA on January 13. The top three teams from each of the two pools will make the cut for the Paris Olympics 2024.