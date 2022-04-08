Salima Tete-led India storm into semi-finals of FIH Hockey Junior Women's World Cup

The Indian team, led by the versatile Salima Tete, stormed into the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup after beating Korea 3-0 in the quarter-finals.

Mumtaz Khan (11'), Lalrindiki (15'), and Sangita Kumari (41') scored for India while goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam, along with an agile defense, ensured the team kept a clean sheet.

The last time India made the top four of the Junior World Cup was in 2013 when they ended the campaign with a bronze medal.

Salima Tete's team will now meet the Netherlands in the semi-final on Sunday, April 10. This promises to be, arguably, their toughest contest of the tournament.

Salima Tete leads Indian team to good start

India got off to a strong start and created space in Korea's circle from the word go. A penalty corner in the 11th minute of the match proved crucial in putting pressure on their opponents as Salima Tete took the shot. A well-worked variation saw Mumtaz Khan get the perfect deflection to give India a 1-0 lead.

In the next few minutes, an attempt on goal by Deepika was put away by forward Lalrindiki. She was poised in front of the goal mouth and pushed the ball past the Korean goalie Kim Eunji as India doubled their lead.

The rising stars from India continued to build on a good start as they frustrated the Korean defense with potent attacking formations. What was instrumental in this was Salima Tete's leadership.

They played with speed and discipline and worked on a good structure to find scoring opportunities.

India's third goal was a result of good on-field communication. A brilliant assist by Beauty Dung Dung from the top of the circle was well converted by Sangita Kumari.

India began the last quarter with a clear intent to extend their lead. Within the first 20 seconds, Lalremsiami , an established player in the senior team, took a shot on goal but couldn't find the target.

India's attack continued to frustrate the Korean defenders who made errors, thus resulting in their first green card of the match in the 51st minute.

The final few minutes saw India find an opportunity to take a 4-0 lead when Lalrindiki assisted Sangita who took a shot from the post but hit it wide.

However, the dominance India showed, with 28 circle penetrations and 15 shots on goal, was enough to put them in the final-four of the prestigious event.

