Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship: Harmanpreet Singh's brace helps Punjab beat Karnataka, to meet Haryana in final

The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu hosted Hockey Haryana in the first semi-final of the Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship on Monday (November 27) at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Abhishek found the back of the net for Haryana in the 41st minute, while BP Somanna converted a penalty corner for Tamil Nadu in stoppage time. With the scores level at 1-1, the match headed into shootouts.

Haryana won the match 4-2 in a shootout, courtesy of goals from Sanjay, Rajant, Abhishek and Joginder Singh. Meanwhile, Mareeswaran Sakthivel and Sundarapandi were the only two players to score for the hosts.

Hockey Karnataka succumbed to a humiliating defeat against Hockey Punjab in the second semi-final of the Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship.

Shamsher Singh (4') and Sukhjeet Singh (13') helped the latter get an early lead with a couple of goals. Abharan Sudev B kept Karnataka's hopes alive with a goal in the 18th minute.

However, Karnataka couldn't find the back of the net in the second half as they were trailing by a goal.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as he converted two penalty corners in the 39th and 44th minutes to extend Punjab's lead. Additionally, Akashdeep Singh scored a goal in the 45th minute to ensure a 5-1 victory over Karnataka.

Men's National Hockey Championship 2023: Quarter-Finals Results

Semi-Final 1 - Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 1-1 (4-2 SO)

Semi-Final 2 - Hockey Karnataka lost to Hockey Punjab 1-5

Men's National Hockey Championship 2023: Finals & 3rd / 4th place Fixtures (November 28, 2023)

3rd / 4th Place - Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu vs Hockey Karnataka, 1:30 pm IST

Final - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Punjab, 3:30 pm IST

(Both matches will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai)

READ | 13th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship 2023: Full Schedule, match timings and live streaming details