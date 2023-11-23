Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 7

Hockey Maharashtra climbed to the top position in the Pool D standings, having received a walkover against Tripura in the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship on Thursday (November 23).

Punjab are placed second in the standings and will take on Uttarakhand in their upcoming fixture. A win for the defending champions on Friday will see them through to the quarter-finals.

Pool D Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 HOCKEY MAHARASHTRA 3 2 0 1 29 4 25 6 2 HOCKEY PUNJAB 2 2 0 0 9 2 7 6 3 HOCKEY UTTARAKHAND 2 1 0 1 5 22 -17 3 4 TRIPURA HOCKEY 3 0 0 3 0 15 -15 0

In Pool E of the competition, Hockey Bengal drew 3-3 with Manipur Hockey, while Hockey Jammu & Kashmir succumbed to a 13-0 defeat against Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Manipur and Bengal finished first and second in the points table, respectively, with seven points apiece. However, the former qualified for the knockout stage due to a better goal difference.

They have a goal difference of 19, while Bengal have a goal difference of 12. The third and fourth positions on the Pool E standings are held by Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir with three and zero points, respectively.

Pool E Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 MANIPUR HOCKEY 3 2 1 0 25 6 19 7 2 HOCKEY BENGAL 3 2 1 0 16 4 12 7 3 HOCKEY MADHYA PRADESH 3 1 0 2 16 10 6 3 4 HOCKEY JAMMU & KASHMIR 3 0 0 3 1 38 -37 0

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Goans Hockey 3-0 in their final league-stage encounter to finish atop the Pool F standings. They finished with nine points from three games and a goal difference of 12.

Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Andhra Pradesh are the next two in the points table with six and three points, respectively. Meanwhile, Goans Hockey finished at the bottom, losing all their matches.

Pool F Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 HOCKEY JHARKHAND 3 3 0 0 15 3 12 9 2 HOCKEY CHANDIGARH 3 2 0 1 10 6 4 6 3 HOCKEY ANDHRA PRADESH 3 1 0 2 8 17 -9 3 4 GOANS HOCKEY 3 0 0 3 3 10 -7 0

National Men's Hockey Championship 2023: Day 7 Results (November 23)

Pool D - Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Tripura 5-0 (WALKOVER)

Pool E - Hockey Bengal drew with Manipur Hockey 3-3

Pool E - Hockey Jammu & Kashmir lost to Hockey Madhya Pradesh 0-13

Pool F - Hockey Jharkhand beat Goans Hockey 3-0

Pool F - Hockey Andhra Pradesh lost to Hockey Chandigarh 2-6

