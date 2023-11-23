Field Hockey

Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 7

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Nov 23, 2023 17:47 IST
Men&rsquo;s Senior National Hockey Championship Points Table
Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship Points Table

Hockey Maharashtra climbed to the top position in the Pool D standings, having received a walkover against Tripura in the Men’s Senior National Hockey Championship on Thursday (November 23).

Punjab are placed second in the standings and will take on Uttarakhand in their upcoming fixture. A win for the defending champions on Friday will see them through to the quarter-finals.

Pool D Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1HOCKEY MAHARASHTRA3201294256
2HOCKEY PUNJAB22009276
3HOCKEY UTTARAKHAND2101522-173
4TRIPURA HOCKEY3003015-150

In Pool E of the competition, Hockey Bengal drew 3-3 with Manipur Hockey, while Hockey Jammu & Kashmir succumbed to a 13-0 defeat against Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Manipur and Bengal finished first and second in the points table, respectively, with seven points apiece. However, the former qualified for the knockout stage due to a better goal difference.

They have a goal difference of 19, while Bengal have a goal difference of 12. The third and fourth positions on the Pool E standings are held by Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir with three and zero points, respectively.

Pool E Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1MANIPUR HOCKEY3210256197
2HOCKEY BENGAL3210164127
3HOCKEY MADHYA PRADESH3102161063
4HOCKEY JAMMU & KASHMIR3003138-370

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Goans Hockey 3-0 in their final league-stage encounter to finish atop the Pool F standings. They finished with nine points from three games and a goal difference of 12.

Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Andhra Pradesh are the next two in the points table with six and three points, respectively. Meanwhile, Goans Hockey finished at the bottom, losing all their matches.

Pool F Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1HOCKEY JHARKHAND3300153129
2HOCKEY CHANDIGARH320110646
3HOCKEY ANDHRA PRADESH3102817-93
4GOANS HOCKEY3003310-70

National Men's Hockey Championship 2023: Day 7 Results (November 23)

Pool D - Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Tripura 5-0 (WALKOVER)

Pool E - Hockey Bengal drew with Manipur Hockey 3-3

Pool E - Hockey Jammu & Kashmir lost to Hockey Madhya Pradesh 0-13

Pool F - Hockey Jharkhand beat Goans Hockey 3-0

Pool F - Hockey Andhra Pradesh lost to Hockey Chandigarh 2-6

READ | 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023: Full Schedule, match timings and live streaming details

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
