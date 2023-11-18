Senior Women’s Inter-department Championship: Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari help Railways finish atop Pool A 

Four matches were played during the final league stage round of the Senior Women’s Inter-department Championship 2023 on Saturday (November 18). All matches took place at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi.

Railway Sports Promotion Board took on Union Bank of India in the opening match of the day. They defeated them 5-1 to finish atop the Pool A standings with three wins from as many games.

Devika Sen scored a couple of goals, while captain Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari and Shilpi Dabas scored a goal each.

Sports Authority of India finished second in the Pool A points table, having defeated UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy 5-0 in the last league stage match. They won a couple of matches and lost one. Their only loss came against table-toppers Railway Sports Promotion Board.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation Women finished atop Pool B standings, having won all their three group stage matches. They won their latest match against Sashastra Seema Bal 8-0.

Captain Udita was among the star performers, scoring twice. Rajwinder Kaur and Baljeet Kaur also scored a brace each, while Pinki and Bhteri also found the back of the net.

Indian Oil Corporation Women finished first with nine points, while Sashastra Seema Bal finished second with six points.

In another Pool B match, Tamil Nadu Police faced a humiliating defeat against the All India Police Sports Control Board, losing 10-0. Sonal Tiwari's five goals were the highlight of the match as the South India-based club were never in the game.

Senior Women’s Inter-department Championship 2023: Semi-Final Fixtures (November 20)

Semi-Final 1 - Railway Sports Promotion Board vs Sashastra Seema Bal, 9:00 am

Semi-Final 2 - Indian Oil Corporation Women vs Sports Authority of India, 10:45 am

(Both matches will take place at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi)

