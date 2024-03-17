Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 4

Chhattisgarh Hockey finished second in the Pool A standings following a 2-0 victory over Hockey Bihar on Saturday, March 16. They finished their campaign with three points and a goal difference of -6.
Meanwhile, Hockey Bihar finished at the bottom of the standings with zero points and a goal difference of -8. Hockey Madhya Pradesh had already made it to the quarter-finals, having finished atop the Pool A points table with six points and a goal difference of 14.
Pool A Points Table
Hockey Maharashtra qualified for the quarter-finals from Pool B, having won both their league-stage matches. The hosts finished their campaign with six points and a goal difference of 13.
Delhi Hockey retained the second position with a 4-1 victory over Kerala Hockey. They have three points and a goal difference of zero, while the South Indian state finished with zero points and a goal difference of -13.
Pool B Points Table
Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Andhra Pradesh Hockey 11-2 in a Pool C fixture to finish second in the standings. They managed to get to four points but still failed to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Hockey Jharkhand finished first in the Pool C standings with four points from a couple of games. They have a better goal difference of 13, compared to Uttar Pradesh's goal difference of nine. Thus, Jharkhand booked a place in the next round of the competition.
Hockey Andhra Pradesh finished at the bottom of the standings with zero points and a goal difference of -22, losing both matches.
Pool C Points Table
Hockey Uttarakhand registered a 5-0 victory against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey to hold the third position in the standings.
Uttarakhand have three points and a goal difference of -1. They are placed behind Manipur Hockey (goal difference of 12) and Hockey Karnataka (goal difference of six).
Pool G Points Table
Hockey Bengal defeated Telangana Hockey 11-0 in a Pool H fixture to make it to the quarter-finals in the 14th edition of the Senior Women's National Hockey Championship.
They finished atop Pool H with nine points, having won all three matches they played in the competition. Moreover, Bengal finished their campaign with a goal difference of 41.
Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu were second with six points and a goal difference of five, from three matches. They registered two wins and a loss and ended their campaign with a 6-0 win over Hockey Gujarat.
Telangana Hockey finished third with three points and a goal difference of zero, while Hockey Gujarat were at the bottom of Pool H with zero points and a goal difference of -46.
Pool H Points Table
14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Day 4 Results (March 16)
Here are the results for Day 4 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024:
Pool B - Kerala Hockey lost to Delhi Hockey 1-4
Pool A - Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Hockey Bihar 2-0
Pool C - Hockey Andhra Pradesh lost to Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-11
Pool H - Hockey Bengal beat Telangana Hockey 11-0
Pool H - Hockey Gujarat lost to Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 0-6
Pool G - Hockey Uttarakhand beat Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 5-0
ALSO READ | 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Full Schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details