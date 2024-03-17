Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 4

Chhattisgarh Hockey finished second in the Pool A standings following a 2-0 victory over Hockey Bihar on Saturday, March 16. They finished their campaign with three points and a goal difference of -6.

Meanwhile, Hockey Bihar finished at the bottom of the standings with zero points and a goal difference of -8. Hockey Madhya Pradesh had already made it to the quarter-finals, having finished atop the Pool A points table with six points and a goal difference of 14.

Pool A Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2 2 0 0 15 1 14 6 2 Chhattisgarh Hockey 2 1 0 1 2 8 -6 3 3 Hockey Bihar 2 0 0 2 1 9 -8 0

Hockey Maharashtra qualified for the quarter-finals from Pool B, having won both their league-stage matches. The hosts finished their campaign with six points and a goal difference of 13.

Delhi Hockey retained the second position with a 4-1 victory over Kerala Hockey. They have three points and a goal difference of zero, while the South Indian state finished with zero points and a goal difference of -13.

Pool B Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Maharashtra 2 2 0 0 13 0 13 6 2 Delhi Hockey 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 3 Kerala Hockey 2 0 0 2 1 14 -13 0

Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Andhra Pradesh Hockey 11-2 in a Pool C fixture to finish second in the standings. They managed to get to four points but still failed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Hockey Jharkhand finished first in the Pool C standings with four points from a couple of games. They have a better goal difference of 13, compared to Uttar Pradesh's goal difference of nine. Thus, Jharkhand booked a place in the next round of the competition.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh finished at the bottom of the standings with zero points and a goal difference of -22, losing both matches.

Pool C Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Jharkhand 2 1 1 0 15 2 13 4 2 Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2 1 1 0 13 4 9 4 3 Hockey Andhra Pradesh 2 0 0 2 2 24 -22 0

Hockey Uttarakhand registered a 5-0 victory against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey to hold the third position in the standings.

Uttarakhand have three points and a goal difference of -1. They are placed behind Manipur Hockey (goal difference of 12) and Hockey Karnataka (goal difference of six).

Pool G Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Manipur Hockey 1 1 0 0 12 0 12 3 2 Hockey Karnataka 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3 3 Hockey Uttarakhand 2 1 0 1 5 6 -1 3 4 Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 2 0 0 1 0 17 -17 0

Hockey Bengal defeated Telangana Hockey 11-0 in a Pool H fixture to make it to the quarter-finals in the 14th edition of the Senior Women's National Hockey Championship.

They finished atop Pool H with nine points, having won all three matches they played in the competition. Moreover, Bengal finished their campaign with a goal difference of 41.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu were second with six points and a goal difference of five, from three matches. They registered two wins and a loss and ended their campaign with a 6-0 win over Hockey Gujarat.

Telangana Hockey finished third with three points and a goal difference of zero, while Hockey Gujarat were at the bottom of Pool H with zero points and a goal difference of -46.

Pool H Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Bengal 3 3 0 0 41 0 41 9 2 Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 3 2 0 1 8 3 5 6 3 Telangana Hockey 3 1 0 2 13 13 0 3 4 Hockey Gujarat 3 0 0 3 0 46 -46 0

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Day 4 Results (March 16)

Here are the results for Day 4 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024:

Pool B - Kerala Hockey lost to Delhi Hockey 1-4

Pool A - Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Hockey Bihar 2-0

Pool C - Hockey Andhra Pradesh lost to Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-11

Pool H - Hockey Bengal beat Telangana Hockey 11-0

Pool H - Hockey Gujarat lost to Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 0-6

Pool G - Hockey Uttarakhand beat Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 5-0

