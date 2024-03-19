Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 6

Assam Hockey finished second in the Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 Pool D Points Table following a 2-1 victory over Le Puducherry Hockey on Monday, March 18.

They finished their campaign with three points, having won and lost one match each. Assam had a goal difference of -14 from a couple of matches.

Le Puducherry Hockey finished at the bottom of Pool D standings with a couple of losses and a goal difference of -23.

Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana secured the quarter-final berth from Pool D, having won both matches they played in the league stage. They have a goal difference of 37 from a couple of matches.

Pool D Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Haryana 2 2 0 0 37 0 27 6 2 Assam Hockey 2 1 0 1 2 16 -14 3 3 Le Puducherry Hockey 2 0 0 2 1 24 -23 0

Hockey Chandigarh played a 2-2 draw against Goans Hockey in a Pool E encounter on Monday. They finished in the second and third place, respectively, with one point each. Chandigarh and Goa have a goal difference of -5, and -8, respectively.

The Hockey Association of Odisha booked a place in the quarter-finals from Pool E, having won both matches in the league stage. With six points and a goal difference of 12, they finished atop the Pool D standings.

Pool E Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Association of Odisha 2 2 0 0 15 2 13 6 2 Hockey Chandigarh 2 0 1 1 3 8 -5 1 3 Goans Hockey 2 0 1 1 3 11 -8 1

Hockey Mizoram finished atop the Pool F points table with nine points, having won all three matches in the group stage. The Northeastern state also finished with a goal difference of 30.

Hockey Punjab secured six points and a goal difference of 15, including a couple of wins and a loss. Meanwhile, Hockey Himachal and Hockey Rajasthan finished third and fourth, respectively, with one point each.

Himachal had a goal difference of -18, while Rajasthan had a goal difference of -27 in the league stage.

Pool F Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Hockey Mizoram 3 3 0 0 34 4 30 9 2 Hockey Punjab 3 2 0 1 21 6 15 6 3 Hockey Himachal 3 0 1 2 4 22 -18 1 4 Hockey Rajasthan 3 0 1 2 8 35 -27 1

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Day 6 Results (March 18)

Here are the results for Day 6 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024

Pool D - Assam Hockey beat Le Puducherry Hockey 2-1

Pool E - Goans Hockey drew with Hockey Chandigarh 2-2

Pool F - Hockey Punjab lost to Hockey Mizoram 2-4

Pool F - Hockey Rajasthan drew with Hockey Himachal 4-4

