Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after March 17

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Mar 17, 2024 20:32 IST
Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 Points Table

Hockey Haryana have booked a place in the Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 quarter-finals with a 22-0 win over Le Hockey Puducherry on Sunday, March 17.

They are placed atop the standings with six points and a goal difference of 37 from a couple of matches. Meanwhile, Assam Hockey and Le Puducherry Hockey are second and third, respectively.

They will face each other on Monday, March 18, in a dead-rubber contest as both states have been knocked out of the competition.

Pool D Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Hockey Haryana2200370276
2Assam Hockey1001015-150
3Le Puducherry Hockey1001022-220

In Pool E, the Hockey Association of Odisha have retained the top spot in the standings with six points and a goal difference of 13 from a couple of matches. They have booked a place in the quarter-finals following a 6-1 win over Hockey Chandigarh.

Hockey Chandigarh and Goans Hockey are the next two teams in the Pool E standings and will face each other for pride on Monday, March 18. Both teams are yet to register a victory in the competition and have a goal difference of -5 and -8, respectively.

Pool E Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Hockey Association of Odisha2200152136
2Hockey Chandigarh100116-50
3Goans Hockey100119-80

There was no movement in the Pool F standings after the two games on Sunday. All four teams have retained their respective positions in the points table.

Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Punjab are first and second, respectively, with six points each. Mizoram have a goal difference of 28, while Punjab have a goal difference of 17.

Hockey Himachal and Hockey Rajasthan are the next two teams in the standings with zero points each. They have a goal difference of -18 and -27, respectively, and have crashed out of the competition.

Mizoram will face Punjab on Monday and the winner of the contest will go through to the quarter-finals.

Pool F Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Hockey Mizoram2200302286
2Hockey Punjab2200192176
3Hockey Himachal2002018-180
4Hockey Rajasthan2002431-270

Manipur Hockey have retained the top spot in the Pool G points table following a 3-0 victory over Hockey Karnataka on Sunday. They have six points and a goal difference of 15. Meanwhile, Hockey Karnataka are second with three points and a goal difference of three.

Pool G Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Manipur Hockey2100150156
2Hockey Karnataka21006333
3Hockey Uttarakhand210156-13
4Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey2001017-170

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Day 5 Results (March 17)

Here are the results from Day 5 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024:

Pool D - Le Puducherry Hockey lost to Hockey Haryana 0-22

Pool E - Hockey Chandigarh lost to Hockey Association of Odisha 1-6

Pool F - Hockey Rajasthan lost to Hockey Mizoram 2-20

Pool F - Hockey Himachal lost to Hockey Punjab 0-8

Pool G - Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Karnataka 3-0

