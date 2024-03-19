Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after March 19

Hockey Manipur finished at the top of the Pool G standings with nine points from three matches, having won all their league-stage matches. They registered an 11-2 victory over Hockey Uttarakhand on Tuesday, March 19, to book a place in the quarter-final stage of the Senior Women's National Hockey Championship 2024.

They also finished their campaign with a goal difference of 24 from three encounters.

Meanwhile, Hockey Karnataka finished second in the points table with six points from three encounters, including two wins and a loss. They have a goal difference of 16.

Karnataka registered a 13-0 win against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey to end their 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 challenge on a high.

Meanwhile, Hockey Uttarakhand are third in the points table with three points from as many games, having won one and lost a couple of matches. Their only win in the competition came against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. They finished their season with a goal difference of -10.

Meanwhile, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey are languishing at the bottom of the standings with three losses in the tournament. With zero points and a goal difference of -30, they were the first team from Pool G to crash out of the tournament.

Pool G Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GD Points 1 Manipur Hockey 3 3 0 0 24 9 2 Hockey Karnataka 3 2 0 1 16 6 3 Hockey Uttarakhand 3 1 0 2 -10 3 4 Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 3 0 0 3 -30 0

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Day 7 Results (March 19)

Here are all the results from Day 7 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024:

Pool G - Hockey Karnataka beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 13-0

Pool G - Hockey Uttarakhand lost to Manipur Hockey 2-11

ALSO READ | 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Full Schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details