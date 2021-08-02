Shahrukh Khan sends message to Indian Women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne as Kabir Khan from Chak De india

Reel Indian Women's Hockey Coach Shah Rukh Khan has a motivating message for his real-life counterpart Sjoerd Marijne. It comes after the Indian women's hockey team pulled off a stunning victory over the mighty Australians.

The Indian women’s hockey team scripted history on Monday by qualifying for the 2021 Olympic Games semifinals by beating three-time Olympic champions Australia 1-0. It will be the first time the Indian women's hockey team will partake in an Olympic semifinal.

Shah Rukh tweeted,

"Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan."

Shah Rukh penned down an encouraging tweet for the Indian hockey team members. Coach Sjoerd Marijne captioned the post:

"Sorry family. I am coming again later."

Shah Rukh has absolutely no problem with the ladies coming home a little later. He just wanted to make sure that the ladies don't forget to return to India with a gold medal this time.

In the Bollywood film 'Chak de India', Shahrukh Khan played the character of 'Kabir Khan'. Kabir Khan was shown to be an Indian coach training the women's hockey team. In the movie, he powered the women's team through an unlikely journey to clinch the world title.

Therefore, he hopes the same from the real Indian women's team as well at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh's tweet came after Coach Sjoerd Marijne along with his ladies were seen rejoicing their win against the Aussies.

Coach Marijne has thanked Shah Rukh for his greetings and good wishes.

Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again.

Indian fans will be hoping the Indian women can churn out an even better performance against Argentina and secure a spot in the final of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

