"Tears of joy": Indian Women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne's emotional reaction post the win against Australia goes viral

Indian women's hockey pulled off a stunning win in the quarterfinals over the mighty Australians. The elated Indians couldn't contain their joy as they qualified for their very first Olympic semifinals. Coach Sjoerd Marijne was equally jubilant and after celebrating with the team, he was seen video calling his family to let them know about the win.
Watch: Indian women's hockey team coach's reaction after the win over Australia
Coach Sjoerd Marijne and his tenure with the team
The Dutch coach has changed the fortunes of the women's team. The team went from losing all of their games in Rio to reaching the semis in Tokyo. Marijne coached the women's team earlier in 2017. He also coached the men's team before returning as the women's team coach in 2018.
India defeat the mighty Austrlians in the quarters
India came into the game knowing that Australia would be at their attacking best. However, the Indians were up to that challenge as they had answers for all the Australian attacks. Gurjit Kaur scored a goal in the second quarter from a brilliant drag-flick goal.
Check Out: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule
There was no relief after the lead, as the Australians constantly attacked the Indian goal. However, the Indian defense was resolute and kept out all the efforts by the Aussies. Indian keeper Savita Punia had a stunning game, as she defended a total of 9 penalty corners in this win.
The Indian team held their nerves till the end and did not let the Australians equalize, despite all of the chances they created in the 4th quarter. This helped them get to an emphatic win in the quarterfinals of the Olympics.
Fans react to Coach Sjoerd Marijne's emotional reaction after the win
Sjoerd Marijne has been a part of Indian hockey for a while now. He has helped the team get better and compete against the best teams in the world. His emotions were on display after the team's historic win over Australia. Fans poured in with their messages of appreciation and love for the coach after the win.