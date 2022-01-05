Sreejesh elated and honored on being nominated for World Games Athlete award

Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said he was elated and honored to be nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 award.

Twenty-four athletes have been nominated for the award from 17 countries. The nominations are from the respective international federations. In Sreejesh's case, the FIH has recommended his name for the award for his outstanding efforts in 2021.

Sreejesh was instrumental in India's bronze medal-winning campaign at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Indians were on the money with an excellent defensive strategy, led by Sreejesh.

Speaking on the nomination, Sreejesh said it was special as it recognizes teamwork and the results of the Indian team's Olympic performance.

“I am so honored to be nominated and this truly goes for the team. It's because of their hard work that we are being recognized world-over. The credit for all this success also goes to Hockey India for their support, without them none of this would be possible. Now it's up to the fans to choose the deserving winner for this award," an elated Sreejesh said.

Sreejesh: toast of the Indian team

Earlier, Sreejesh was also elected as FIH Goalkeeper of the Year and was also conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award by the Government of India. The awards were bestowed on the ace goalkeeper for his exemplary career in hockey.

In 2019, Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal became the first from India to win the World Games Athlete of the Year. Rani won after she amassed 1,99,477 votes.

This will be the ninth edition of the IWGA initiative that recognizes and honors an athlete or a team for their outstanding performance in 2021, or for their social commitment or particularly fair behavior.

