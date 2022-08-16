Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey: India, Australia among 6 teams to take part in the invitational tournament

The Indian men's hockey team will run into Australia again after both teams accepted invitations to take part in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, the annual invitational premier international men's hockey tournament.

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is resuming after a two-year COVID-19 induced break. The tournament will be played in Ipoh, Mayalsia. The six-team annual tournament will commence on November 16 and the final will be played on November 25. Along with India and Australia; Germany, New Zealand and Canada will be a part of the tournament.

South Korea are the defending champions of the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament. They beat India in the summit clash to emerge victorious in 2019. The teams were deadlocked 1-1 at the end of regulation time and South Korea pipped India 4-2 in the shootouts to complete their triumph. Surender Kumar emerged as the best player in the tournament.

Read: FIH delegation to meet Hockey India's CoA on August 17 & 18

India vs Australia at Sultan Azlan Shah tournament

Australia are the most successful team in the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament with 10 titles. India have won it five times, while Pakistan and South Korea have won it three times each.

Should India stake their claim for a sixth title, they will have to put it past Australia - a team they have struggled badly against in the last few years.

The two marquee teams clashed at the Tokyo Olympics and the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 where Australia steamrollered past Manpreet Singh's men. The Indian team crumbled under the pressure exerted by the Australians, losing the plot early in the contest, only to never recover.

A 7-1drubbing at the Tokyo Olympics was followed by a 7-0 rout at CWG 2022.

The Indian hockey team's think-tank, led by coach Graham Reid and captain Manpreet Singh, have ample time on their hands to chalk out an unbeatable strategy and game plan to break Australia's dominance against India.

Also read: Private hockey academies face challenging task at Khelo India Women's Hockey League U16

LIVE POLL Q. Can India beat Australia in Sultan Azlan Shah Tournament? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das