Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs New Zealand, Match 9

India qualified for the semi-final of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 after beating New Zealand 6-2 in their final group stage encounter. They are placed atop the Group B standings with seven points.

India has a couple of wins and a draw from three matches, with a goal difference of six. Meanwhile, New Zealand are knocked out of the competition after losing to India. With just one victory from as many games as their opponent, New Zealand are third in Group B with a goal difference of -4.

Pakistan and Malaysia didn't play a game on Monday (October 30). They will lock horns on Tuesday with Pakistan being the favorites to win the match. Pakistan has four points from a couple of games, while Malaysia are yet to open its account in the ongoing edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup.

Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 Points Table - Group A

Speaking of Group B, Germany and Australia are placed first and second, respectively with four points each. They have one win as many draws from a couple of games apiece. Germany has a goal difference of five, while Australia has a goal difference of three.

Meanwhile, Great Britain, with three points and a goal difference of -2 are placed third in the Group B standings. South Africa are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost both games.

Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India, Great Britain register victories on Day 3; Germany, Australia share points

Great Britain beat South Africa 2-1 in the opening encounter of the day to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The scores were leveled 1-1 till the 57th minute before Penrose Rory found the back of the net.

In another Group A encounter, Australia drew with Germany. The former side scored a couple of goals in the first quarter to enjoy a 2-0 lead in the game. However, they lost two points in the final quarter as Germany scored in the 51st & 59th minute to make it 2-2.

India took on New Zealand in the final match of the day. Amandeep Lakra was the star of the day with a hat-trick. He converted three penalty corners for his side to ensure them a comfortable victory. Arun Sahani scored a brace, while Poovanna Chandura Boby scored one goal to ensure India won the match 6-2.

For New Zealand, Luke Aldred converted a couple of penalty corners in the 29th & 60th minute, respectively.

Five out of India's six goals came from penalty corners in their last group stage match of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023.