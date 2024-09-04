Tahir Zaman becomes new head coach of Pakistan men’s hockey team ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Former Pakistan captain and Olympic medalist Tahir Zaman has been appointed as the new head coach of the men’s hockey team ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

Zaman joined the team as a short-term appointment after Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans rejected an offer from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). Zaman will now lead the Green Shirts at the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy which starts on September 8. He will join the team at Hulunbuir, China.

“Tahir Zaman will now oversee the technical aspects and planning of the team as head coach while [former assistant coach] Zeeshan [Ashraf] has been appointed as team manager for this tournament,” an unnamed PHF official said (as per PTI).

Roelant Oltmans was the Pakistan men’s hockey team head coach at the last two international events and expected a long-term coaching contract after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics 2024. However, the Dutch hockey coach parted ways after being offered another short-term contract.

Who is Pakistan men’s hockey team’s new coach Tahir Zaman?

Tahir Zaman is one of the legends in Pakistan’s field hockey history. Hailing from Gojra, Punjab, he has been one of the most decorated field hockey players in Pakistan.

His greatest achievement came at the Barcelona Olympics 1992, where he captained the Pakistan men’s hockey team to a bronze medal win. Tahir Zaman, who played as a striker, also led the team to a gold medal win at the 1994 Sydney FIH Hockey World Cup.

The 55-year-old has also been a success story since transitioning to coaching. Zaman was a part of the coaching staff of the Pakistan men’s hockey team that won a bronze medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

Now appointed as his nation’s head coach, Zaman will hope to work his magic and improve upon Pakistan’s performance in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, where the team had to finish in the fifth spot after a 4-0 defeat to arch-rivals India in the quarter-final.

