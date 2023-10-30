"The coach has instructed all the players to play out of their position" - Neha Goyal on players adapting to play in different positions

Indian women's hockey midfielder Neha Goyal has opened up about the team's preparation in their bid to win the ongoing Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2023. She also talked about what the team has changed after the underwhelming performance in the Asian Games 2023.

India looked out of sorts as they had to settle for a bronze medal in the Asian Games 2023. The Indian women's hockey team entered the competition as the favorites to win the gold medal but they lost the semifinal 0-4 to China. They did defeat Japan 2-1 to finish third, but the result was underwhelming for the side.

Fast forward to the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, the team is playing some eye-catching hockey. India midfielder Neha Goyal has opened up about what has changed in the Indian side after the Asian Games 2023.

Neha has praised the coach for shuffling the playing positions of all the players, including Salima Tete's shift to the central midfield.

Furthermore, all players have been instructed to play on all positions as full-backs could turn into the forwards and vice-versa.

Interacting with the media, Neha Goyal said:

"The coach has instructed all the players to play out of their position. The players need to learn to play at the other positions as well. The full-backs are allowed to take the ball forward and the midfielders and the forwards will have to take their position in the defence."

"We miss her" - Neha Goyal on Rani Rampal's exclusion from the squad

During her media interaction, Neha Goyal also revealed that the players in the side miss the senior forward Rani Rampal. However, she also added that not selecting her is the coach's decision and it must be respected.

Talking about Rani's influence, Neha Goyal said:

"The players in the team miss her but it is the coach's decision. Also, all players in the team have some quality that's why they are there. But, yes, we miss her."

Indian women's hockey team is currently playing the Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2023 in Ranchi. They have dominated in the first two matches, with a 7-1 victory against Thailand and 5-0 against Malaysia.

The action in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 begins at 4:00 PM IST onwards and you can watch it live on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app.