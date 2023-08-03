"The Indian team will also travel to Pakistan for the Olympic hockey qualifiers" - Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has expressed that India might travel to Pakistan for the Olympic hockey qualifiers if the men's team fails to secure an automatic berth by winning gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Olympic hockey qualifiers are scheduled to take place in both Lahore and Valencia in January next year, with six teams vying for Paris berths.

Tirkey shared this possibility during a press conference:

"We are hopeful of getting the job done in Hangzhou [China]. But in the event that we don’t do it there, the Indian team will also travel to Pakistan for the Olympic hockey qualifiers, just as Pakistan has traveled to India for the Champions Trophy. Spain will also be hosting a qualifying tournament, so we can travel to either country if required."

Historically, India has had limited engagements with Pakistan, with only two bilateral test series and the 2004 Champions Trophy held in Pakistan since the early 2000s. Pakistan's current visit to India for the Asian Champions Trophy marks their first trip to the country since the 2018 men's World Cup.

While India is focused on their preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games, which hold the key to direct qualification, they are keeping the Pakistan option open as a backup plan.

India's hockey fans hope to avoid traveling to Pakistan for Olympic hockey qualifiers but will be ready to compete in Lahore or Valencia if necessary to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram on the Timing of the Asian Champions Trophy and New Penalty Corner Rules

The timing of the Asian Champions Trophy has drawn differing opinions from coaches. Malaysia and South Korea's head coaches raised concerns, while FIH president Tayyab Ikram had a different viewpoint.

FIH president Tayyab Ikram has expressed his views on the importance of peak competition in preparation for major events. He believes that the Champions Trophy is well-suited for Asian Games preparation and Paris Olympic hockey qualifiers. While some coaches may have different plans, he emphasizes the significance of playing against your main competitors.

During the World Cup, the FIH considered tweaking the penalty corner rule to ensure defender safety. The trial of new penalty corner rules has garnered mixed responses from players. Tayyab highlighted the need to control the speed of the ball and player protection.

He explained that the trial aims to eliminate surprise elements and address dead moments in games. Tayyab and the high-performance coaching force advocate removing restarts for smoother gameplay. The FIH continues to seek ways to enhance the sport and promote player welfare through thoughtful rule adjustments.