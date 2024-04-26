“The launch of National Women’s Hockey League is a significant step forward for women’s sports in India” - Bhola Nath Singh

On Thursday, April 25, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said the launch of the National Women’s Hockey League will be a ‘significant step’ towards the growth of the sport to inspire young and budding girls.

The league is structured into two phases, with the inaugural phase scheduled in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from April 30 to May 9. All matches during the first phase will take place at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium.

According to Hockey India’s statement, the league will also open its doors to players under the age of 21, focusing on grassroots development and future generations of hockey stars.

“National Women’s Hockey League promises to be a game-changer, not only by raising the bar for women’s hockey but also by inspiring future generations. This competition will also serve as a vital platform for identifying and nurturing talent for the national team,” the statement read (via Hockey India).

“The launch of National Women’s Hockey League is a significant step forward for women’s sports in India. This league provides a platform for our top women’s hockey talent to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level,” Bhola Nath Singh said.

“It will not only create a space for elite competition but also inspire young girls to pursue their passion for hockey,” he added.

National Women’s Hockey League - A significant milestone

On April 9, Hockey India launched the inaugural National Women's Hockey League 2024-25, marking a significant milestone in the nation's sporting landscape.

After the conclusion of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship, the inaugural season of the National Women's Hockey League will welcome the top eight state teams - Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Mizoram, Manipur Hockey, and Hockey Association of Odisha, reflecting their outstanding performance and commitment to the sport.

The National Women's Hockey League will also act as an ideal platform for scouting players for the national team, providing selectors with the opportunity to identify and nurture talent for future international tours.